Spotsylvania County supervisors are prepared to vote Thursday to initiate categorical funding of the school division.

It would mean that instead of allocating a lump sum to the school division’s operating budget, supervisors would appropriate funds to the school budget in five categories established by the state: Instruction; Administration/Attendance/Health; Pupil Transportation; Operations and Maintenance; Facilities; and Technology.

Caroline County funds the school division categorically. According to the Caroline School Board’s policy on fiscal management, “If funds are appropriated to the School Board by major classifications, no funds are expended by the School Board except in accordance with such classifications without the consent of the appropriating body.”

Spotsylvania supervisors expressed support for switching to categorical funding during a budget work session on Tuesday. They described it as a way to ensure a measure of control over the school division’s budget after superintendent Mark Taylor’s proposal last week to eliminate school libraries and cut programs for academically gifted students angered many in the community.

Taylor presented those options among others that he said might be necessary if state revenue for the division is reduced and if the division doesn’t get all $19 million from an advertised 10-cent increase to the real estate tax rate.

But supervisors last week described his proposal as “garbage” and said it seemed to come out of nowhere, since requests to meet with the School Board to discuss the budget have gone unanswered.

Supervisor Lori Hayes motioned on Tuesday to approve categorical appropriation of school funding.

“I do believe this lends itself to transparency,” she said.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall said categorical appropriation is “the only legal option this board has to have some control over the cuts proposed.”

“When you’re talking about eliminating libraries ... nobody suffers but kids and teachers and that’s who we need to be looking out for at this point,” Marshall said. “[International Baccalaureate] and Governor’s School — those are the programs we want.”

Chris Yakabouski said it’s time for supervisors to “be the adults in the room.”

“This isn’t a game,” he said, stressing that supervisors need to be able to ensure that school funding gets directly to the students and to the educators.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch said the School Board had been invited to participate in Thursday evening’s budget work session but had not indicated by Tuesday night that they would be present.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier was not present at Tuesday’s work session, so supervisors decided to postpone the vote on categorical funding until Thursday.