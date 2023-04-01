Eleventh-grader Heidi Moyer stood at the microphone in the Courtland High School auditorium, addressing the supervisors and county staff assembled on the stage above.

"I am an IB diploma candidate and daughter of my school's librarian," she said. "As a queer student and a lover of reading, our School Board has failed me again and again."

Moyer said that as a female with a lifelong interest in STEM, she always felt "undervalued and not taken seriously," until she entered the International Baccalaureate program at Spotsylvania High School. There, she was able to take advanced STEM classes, such as multivariable calculus, better positioning her to pursue her dream of becoming an engineer.

And not only does the IB program allow students who are capable of rigorous curriculum to achieve their academic potential, but it encourages students to make meaningful contributions to their communities, Moyer said.

"I have worked with my IB peers to turn over 10,000 plastic bags into recycled blankets for a local homeless shelter," she said. "My fellow students are running hygiene product drives for our local women's shelter and selling bracelets to raise funds for water-impoverished areas, and this would not be possible without the help of my school librarians and IB coordinators."

Moyer was one of at least 45 Spotsylvania county students, parents, teachers and community members who attended a public hearing Thursday on the county's proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

Every speaker urged supervisors the support a proposed 10-cent increase to the real estate tax rate and to fully fund the school division's budget.

The hearing was held the same week that school division superintendent Mark Taylor presented a series of dramatic cuts to school programs and staffing, which he said might be necessary if state revenue to schools is reduced next fiscal year and if supervisors don't allocate all new revenue from the advertised 10-cent tax increase to the schools.

Taylor proposed eliminating school libraries, cutting the IB and Commonwealth Governor's School programs, cutting 23 paraeducator positions, cutting 60 teaching positions, increasing the cost of health insurance from 2 to 7% and changing health insurance plan offerings, among other cost-saving measures.

Taylor's dire forecast is based on the so-called "skinny budget" passed by the General Assembly last month, which does result in reduced state funding for school divisions.

But this is an incomplete picture of the state budget situation. Negotiators are working to reconcile amendments to the biennial budget proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Senate and the House of Delegates, and other local school divisions are still projecting an increase in state revenues based on these amendments.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has advertised a 10-cent increase to the real estate tax rate, bringing the rate to 83.77 cents per $100 of assessed value.

This increase would yield an additional $19 million in revenue. Taylor attended Thursday's budget public hearing to request the entire amount.

"We need the whole dime," he said.

In the past week, supervisors have expressed confusion and anger over Taylor's cost-cutting proposals, saying their requests to meet with the School Board and division leadership to discuss the budget situation have been unanswered.

Speakers at Thursday's hearing were scathing in their criticism of Taylor's proposals and of supervisors for what they described as years of underfunding the school division.

"Repeated level or near-level funding has put us in a deep hole," community member Kassie Palmer said. "The can has been kicked so often it is disintegrating. I urge you to fund the schools to fullest extent possible, because others will suffer, and our current superintendent has very specific ideas of exactly how."

Palmer said she believes that Taylor — who last week decided that 14 books, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, should be removed from school libraries because they include "sexually explicit content" — would follow through on his proposal to close the libraries and cut programs for academically gifted students.

"If this was a political stunt, maybe intended to show how dire the funding situation is, or maybe intended to rally citizens to come here tonight in defense of a budget that many of us do not fully understand and do not fully support, then the list [of cuts] would have included athletics, music, art and career and tech offerings," Palmer said. "But the list doesn’t do that. It targets books. It targets ideas. It targets excellence. And it targets the teachers. These are the things our current leadership does not value."

Adam Blosser, a parent of students in the school division, called Taylor's proposals "insulting," but said they prove that division leadership under previous superintendent Scott Baker was not exaggerating when it stated the need for more funding.

"The School Board and leadership have been telling you for years that they need more resources," Blosser said. "In response, the citizens of Spotsylvania have been told the schools' budget is bloated. Now, some of the folks who argued that our schools are overfunded are in charge. And they found the waste, right? Not even close. They’ve discovered that our schools really don’t have enough money."

Dozens of students in the IB and Governor's School programs also spoke at the public hearing. They described these programs as the first time in their school careers when they felt a sense of belonging and being challenged to their full potential.

Governor's School student Katherine Quick said she is dyslexic and constantly struggled with self-doubt in school until her first high school English class, when a teacher left a post-it note on her desk thanking her for her "awesome additions to today's discussion."

"Here written in ink was the cure to my self-doubt," she told supervisors. "CGS gives students opportunities they never would have had. If you do not increase the funding to our schools, you are killing these opportunities. You are killing our future."