Spotsylvania teacher is one of two in the country to receive national award

“I was asked to speak about Spotsy’s success because we’re a rural school and we also have a high female representation,” Rice said. “I was extremely honored to present and speak about all that.”

Rice is advising two of her female students who are working on independent study projects related to cybersecurity. One is developing a cyber program for intellectually disabled students and another is creating an after-school cybersecurity camp for county middle schools.

“It’s her way of leaving a legacy here in the county,” Rice said. “She’s going to present the program to all the middle schools after winter break.”

Rice said 2021 has been a “different” year, but that she tries hard to focus on the needs of her students and not be distracted by anything else.

“I just keep focusing on my students and stuff—I don’t let in anything from the outside that’s going to affect my classroom,” she said. “I just try to do whatever is possible to make sure I am providing the best cybersecurity education for my students.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.