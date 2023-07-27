At least three Spotsylvania teachers report being involuntarily transferred to a new job site less than a month before the start of the new school year and in a way that does not follow division policy concerning involuntary transfers.

Two of the three teachers hold office in the Spotsylvania Education Association, the local branch of the Virginia Education Association, which according to its website is “a union dedicated to advancing quality instruction and curriculum, adequate funding, and excellent working conditions for Virginia public employees.”

Though the VEA is a union, members of local chapters do not have collective bargaining rights unless the locality has adopted a resolution granting those rights, which Spotsylvania has not done.

The same two teachers — SEA president Melissa Brace and vice-president Heather Drane — have also spoken critically of current School Board leadership at meetings over the past two years.

Drane, a 15-year history teacher at Battlefield Middle School, is being transferred to Chancellor Middle School to be a reading specialist.

Brace has taught seventh grade civics at Chancellor Middle School for 15 years and is being transferred to Freedom Middle School to teach eighth grade English.

A third teacher, Sue Cosgrove, who has taught biology at Riverbend High School for eight years, is being transferred to Massaponax High School.

According to school division policy GCI-R, Professional Staff Assignments and Transfers, there are occasions when involuntary transfers may be necessary.

The policy states that volunteers for transfer “may be considered” first and that when involuntary transfers are necessary, “a teacher’s area of endorsement(s) and/or competence, major and/or minor field of study, quality of teaching performance and length of service at the school site and in the school division will be considered when determining which teacher is to be transferred.”

“Any involuntary transfer will be made only after a meeting between the teacher involved and the teacher’s principal/supervisor, at which time the teacher will be notified of the reasons for the transfer,” the policy states.

However, the three affected teachers each said that they were not notified of specific reasons for being transferred, other than being told that the decision was made by superintendent Mark Taylor and the school division’s central office “to meet the needs of our county’s students,” as Brace said.

The three teachers said they were notified of the transfers by phone and that there were no in-person meetings.

Cosgrove said she got a phone call from new Riverbend principal Xavier Downs on July 17.

“I had never met the new principal because it was his first day at the school,” she said. “He didn’t give me any reasons for the transfer but told me I could contact HR if I had questions.”

Cosgrove said the administrators at Massaponax were not aware of the transfer when she reached out to them.

“They told me their only science need was for Environmental Science,” Cosgrove said. “While my Biology credential makes me qualified to teach Environmental Science, I have never done so. My departure from Riverbend leaves six biology classes uncovered.”

She said she got a call from the school division’s human resources department on July 19.

“I was quoted from the employee manual (which states that the superintendent can reassign employees to any school or facility within the division ‘provided no change or reassignment during a school year shall affect the salary of such employee’),” Cosgrove said. “When I asked for the reason for the transfer, I was told that there was a need for teachers at Massaponax and that I was an excellent teacher.”

Cosgrove said she knows that Massaponax is “a great school with strong administrators,” but that the transfer has “left her reeling.”

“I am so very sad to be leaving my school family that has supported me for the past eight years,” she said. “I am still confused as to the reasons for this transfer.”

Brace said she had a phone call with Chancellor Middle School principal Deborah Frazier last week during which she learned that she was being transferred, and a second phone call with Freedom Middle School principal Eric Wright later that day.

She said both administrators were kind and professional but that the transfer is causing her stress.

“The $1,000 stipend being given in September to those being involuntarily transferred is a direct result of the work of Spotsylvania Education Association, the Educators’ Union,” Brace said. “The Union’s consistent advocacy for educators has caused the administrative team to tangibly acknowledge the additional stress and express their appreciation for our continued service and flexibility in a monetary way.”

She said “most, if not all” of the stipend will go toward purchasing new materials for the new subjects the teachers will be teaching.

“Some should go to the therapy bills caused by the anxiety and stress of this change, as this is a taxing time for all those affected, including myself,” Brace said.

Tara Mergener, a spokeswoman for Spotsylvania schools, said Tuesday that a total of 12 teachers were involuntarily transferred this year.

“This is the second year we have had a need to do involuntary transfers for staffing needs,” Mergener wrote in an email to the Free Lance-Star.

Stafford County Public Schools has not made any involuntary transfers this year.

"At this time, any teacher moves were made voluntarily," division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said Wednesday.

During public comments at Monday evening’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting, Terri Steidl, a former special education teacher in the county, said the transfers are “devastating and unfair” to the teachers and “a great injustice to the students.”

She also suggested that the transfers are “retribution for the fact that (the teachers) speak out.”

“The amount of power being abused should be frightening to every stakeholder,” Steidl said. “This is nothing less than a dictatorship.”

Parent Melissa Floyd also spoke during public comments about the involuntary transfers.

“In an era of teachers leaving the workforce in record numbers, an effective school division would be bending over backwards to show teachers they respect them and their contributions,” Floyd said. “These actions show SCPS is the opposite.”