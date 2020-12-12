Spotsylvania teachers share concerns about hybrid in-person program

High school teachers in Spotsylvania County Public Schools say attendance at their in-person classes is lower than it should be, and has declined since the hybrid school option began in October.
Spotsylvania students who select the hybrid option are divided into two groups. Each group attends school in person two days a week and participates in virtual online learning for another two days.
Students who are not in the hybrid program learn from home four days a week.
The Free Lance–Star spoke to three county high school teachers who said there has never been perfect attendance at their in-person classes, and that there have been occasions when no students show up.
In schools that have enrollments of over 1,000 students, only about 150 to 200 kids are coming to the building each day, the teachers said.
The teachers asked to speak off the record for fear of backlash from the community.
According to information provided by division spokeswoman Rene Daniels, participation in the hybrid model has dropped since it began Oct. 12.
About 64 percent of all families indicated on a survey conducted over the summer that they would choose the hybrid model, but as of Dec. 10, the portion of the student body participating in the hybrid model division-wide had dropped to 54 percent, Daniels said.
At the high school level, just 46 percent of students are in the hybrid model, according to information shared by the division.
At the middle school level, 51 percent of students are hybrid and at the elementary level, 61 percent are hybrid.
Stafford County brought back elementary students for a hybrid in-person program in late October. Participation just before Thanksgiving was about 40 percent, the same as when it started, division spokeswoman Sandra Osborne-Peters said.
The three Spotsylvania high school teachers said they have students who are signed up for the hybrid program but choose to stay at home and work virtually.
One county English teacher said her students attended in-person classes regularly at the beginning of hybrid instruction but have “dropped like flies.”
“There are classes when I’m at school and there are no kids in the room and I’m just teaching virtually,” the teacher said. “It’s like a dystopia.”
A county social studies teacher said the biggest in-person class he teaches is supposed to have five students. Only two ever attended regularly. One of those students went back to the virtual model, but the others “just didn’t show up,” the teacher said.
He said he teaches two classes where there is only one student in the room with him.
“In my opinion, it’s defeating that I’m still teaching 90 to 99 percent of my class virtually, and then I have maybe one or two kids in the classroom,” the teacher said. “I just wonder what exactly we’re doing this for.”
A county science teacher also said she has students enrolled in the hybrid program who have never come to in-person classes.
“They might show up in the Google Meet, but never in person,” the teacher said. “Some days are better than others. Some days I have pretty good attendance, and then sometimes I have classes where I don’t have any students in person where I’m supposed to have quite a few.”
The high school teachers said that since most of their students are virtual, they feel they are not able to focus on those who are in the classroom.
“I feel like they aren’t getting the best individualized attention that they thought hybrid would be,” the science teacher said. “Simply because there’s 20 kids online versus two in person.”
According to the English instructor, teachers feel they are stuck behind their desks and are not able to do what they would normally do to help in-person students feel involved in the class.
“I’m teaching in a very different way than I usually do, because I have to sit at my computer and pay attention to the virtual kids, so I’m already not able to do the classroom arrangement that I have been able to do in the past,” the English teacher said. “So I just sit at my desk and say, ‘Please be quiet and pay attention’ and there’s no way to enforce it.”
“It feels like babysitting,” the teacher continued. “In my opinion, it’s not a better education for these kids.”
The teachers said they spend a lot of class time reminding students to keep their masks on and maintain social distance from their friends.
“I think a lot of the students don’t enjoy wearing the mask, so that’s a concern,” the science teacher said. “We’re having to constantly remind them to stay six feet apart and not take down their masks.”
The teachers said they felt they had just gotten settled in a routine of teaching virtually when the School Board approved the hybrid in-person program. They said they wished the division had decided to phase in the hybrid model by bringing elementary students back first, instead of K–12 all at the same time.
“We had to scramble to modify lessons and get everyone the resources they needed,” the social studies teacher said. “I think we should have stayed virtual through the semester and tried hybrid in January. I think [the school board] rushed into it.”
The teachers said most colleagues they speak to share the same concerns about the hybrid program. They said they have brought these concerns to the administration.
“I think administration agrees with us that it is not cost effective to open a school for 150 students a day,” the science teacher said. “I think they do agree, but are trying to make the best of it. Which is tough.”
The English teacher said she feels instructors are expected to “make it work,” and they will.
“But at what cost?” she said.
