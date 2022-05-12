Spotsylvania to hold final virtual town hall to gather input on new superintendent

The Spotsylvania community has two more opportunities to provide input into desired qualities of the next division superintendent this week.

GR Recruiting, the search firm hired by the School Board to find a new school leader, will host a final town hall for the community via Zoom on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The division will post the virtual meeting link Thursday at noon at the school division's website, spotsylvania.k12.va.us/domain/3319.

A survey in seven languages is also available at the website for the community to fill out. The survey will close on Friday at noon.

GR Recruiting will use information gathered through the survey and the town halls to develop the profile that will be used to select candidates for the School Board to interview.

The search firm will present results from the survey and town halls to the board and the board will finalize the candidate profile at a special meeting on Monday, May 16.

