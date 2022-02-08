Spotsylvania to search for new superintendent without help from consultants

Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg has directed the school system’s human resources staff to look into conducting a search for a new superintendent internally, without using a consultant.

According to the School Board news email sent last week to board members on behalf of acting superintendent Carol Flenard, Twigg asked Michelle Colbert, chief human resources officer, to draft a superintendent job description for his review following the announcement of Scott Baker’s resignation on Dec. 14.

Following the Jan. 10 School Board meeting at which he was elected chairman, Twigg asked Colbert to “research the possibility of SCPS Department of Human Resources to facilitate the process [of hiring a new superintendent] independent of a third party.”

The School Board fired Baker without cause Jan. 10. The board held an emergency meeting Jan. 14 to appoint Flenard, who had been deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, as acting superintendent.

Dawn Shelley, Chancellor district representative to the Spotsylvania School Board, said she disagrees with tasking the division’s human resources department with the search for a superintendent.

“For a division of our size, with 24,000 students and 3,200-plus employees, we need to hire an outside firm to do a proper search, and a widespread search,” Shelley said. “None of us have the expertise to be able to do that, and it is not HR’s job to do it. It’s not up to HR to hire their own boss.”

Stafford County, Fredericksburg and Caroline County school boards used outside consultants to facilitate the hiring of their division superintendents in recent years.

Fredericksburg hired the Virginia School Board Association in 2019 for assistance in selecting a replacement for David Melton. The cost was $9,590, finance director Jennifer Brody said.

Caroline also used VSBA during the 2018 superintendent search that resulted in the appointment of Sarah Calveric.

Stafford hired consulting firm BWP & Associates to conduct the search process for Scott Kizner’s replacement last year, at a cost of $31,490.

“I always felt like this is one of the most important decisions and one the School Board is specifically charged with,” said Holly Hazard, who was chairwoman of the Stafford School Board when it hired new division superintendent Thomas Taylor.

Hazard stressed that each School Board is different and has the prerogative to conduct a superintendent search however it chooses, but said that she doesn’t think it should be the job of a school division’s human resource office.

“I don’t know of a school division that’s ever tasked HR to do that,” she said. “I would want their time to be spent hiring teachers and staff because it’s a lot of work. [Selecting a superintendent] is a School Board function.”

Hazard said a superintendent search process is time consuming and involved.

“We had 30 applications for [Taylor’s position],” she said. “That’s a lot of people to screen at a high level. I always felt more comfortable having someone else screen them, because there are things people in the industry know that may not be apparent on a piece of paper.”

Stafford School Board Chairwoman Patricia Healy, who has been on the board for 22 years and participated in at least three superintendent searches, said the board has always used a third party for assistance.

“I’m not sure that a local school division HR department would have the knowledge and expertise to do this type of search, and it is for a position that would be one of a kind,” Healy said, noting that she was speaking from her personal perspective. “We hire teachers, we hire bus drivers, we hire administrators and they’re all in the same category, but there is only one superintendent.”

Fredericksburg School Board Chairwoman Katie Pomeroy, who was on the board when Marci Catlett was hired to replace Melton in 2019, said the board decided to use the Virginia School Board Association for its expertise and objectivity.

“There are a lot of logistics that go into it, and in my mind, you don’t want your own HR person getting applications because you’re hiring the executive of your organization,” Pomeroy said.

She added that no one on the City School Board has human resources experience.

“I think that’s part of being a leader—knowing when you’re sort of out of your depth and when you need to rely on professionals,” she said.

Both Fredericksburg and Stafford school boards held numerous public work sessions and special meetings to discuss how the search would be conducted. Each division formally announced a search process about a month after the preceding superintendent left or announced their retirement, and both scheduled opportunities for the public to provide opinions on desired qualifications and characteristics of the school superintendent.

Stafford held three public forums to gather community input. Fredericksburg scheduled a public hearing at which 19 people spoke and also sent out a survey to all members of the school community.

“The schools are the heart of the community and getting the public’s opinion on what’s going to happen with their public schools—that’s always vitally important to me,” Pomeroy said.

Healy said public input is important to help find the best candidate for the community.

“We wanted to know what the community sees as the critical factors,” she said. “There’s a lot of well-qualified people, but you’re looking for the one that is going to fit, and hopefully be here for a long time.”

Shelley said she is troubled that Twigg directed the school division human resources department to write a job description for a superintendent.

“How are we writing a job description without the community’s input?” she asked.

Both Stafford and Fredericksburg school boards met to formally vote on the required qualifications for the next superintendent.

For both divisions, the process of searching for and securing a new superintendent took about six months.

The Spotsylvania School Board hired Baker in 2012, after superintendent Shelley Redinger—who was hired with the assistance of a consultant—left after one year for personal reasons.

Baker was an assistant superintendent hired by Redinger.

Twigg did not respond this week to requests to comment on the search for Baker’s replacement.

