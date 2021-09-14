Spotsylvania weighs allowing school resource officers to help enforce 'safety' policies

Janet Hodges, director of school safety, told the School Board Monday that the memorandum between the school division and the Sheriff's Office that is currently in effect was approved in 2019.

School Board attorney Jennifer Parrish said she and Hodges developed the new draft memorandum based on the model document with "numerous changes to make it fit with Spotsylvania County schools."

"We then conversed with the Sheriff's Office and made a couple of other changes, which you are seeing now," Parrish said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School Board Chairwoman Dawn Shelley read aloud a letter from Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris, which Harris said he wrote "in an effort to clarify misinformation." In the letter, Harris said the changes are "not directly related to [COVID-19] or mask wearing."

"The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office does not enforce mask mandates; however, in the spirit of safety for all concerned, and to uphold all laws, the Sheriff's Office will continue to enforce all current criminal laws under the Virginia State Code."