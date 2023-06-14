Stafford County elementary and middle schools will start slightly earlier this coming school year, officials announced Wednesday.

The School Board heard a presentation on the new bell schedule during a work session Tuesday afternoon.

All county elementary schools — except for Rockhill Elementary, which begins at the same time as the high schools — will start five minutes earlier, at 8:25 a.m., and end five minutes earlier, at 2:55 p.m.

Middle schools will begin and end 10 minutes earlier. The morning bell will ring at 9:20 a.m. and dismissal will be at 3:50 p.m.

The adjustment comes after a year-long study of bus route efficiency and a promise made to middle school families and staff to see if there was a way for their school day to end earlier.

Dismissal was at 4 p.m. for middle schools this past year. Deputy superintendent Chris Fulmer told School Board members that shifting dismissal time 10 minutes earlier will have a positive effect on recruitment and retention.

The school division has tweaked its bell schedule several times in the past few years, attempting to solve problems posed by bus driver shortages and the pandemic.

"We implemented last year's bell schedule coming off the prior year of trying to make traffic improvements and build up our bus driver pool," Fulmer said. "We had a 60-minute bell gap (between start times for the different tiers) that pushed our start and end time for our last tier, middle school, to 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is on the later end. Our goal was to evaluate that and see if we can make some improvements this year."

Fulmer said he believes the adjustments will also result in savings for the division, which was having to pay overtime wages to drivers who went over their contracted hours due to the wait time between bus runs.

He said he believes the new schedule can save the division up to $225,000 per year, but wants to watch how it plays out this coming fiscal year before building that savings into future budgets.