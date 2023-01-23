Stafford apologizes for late notification of merit scholar status

Six Stafford students did not receive notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Status "in a timely manner," the division announced Friday.

"We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families," a press release from the school division stated. "This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements."

The affected students all attend Mountain View High School, division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said Monday.

The school principal has notified each affected student, according to the press release, and the division is also informing colleges to which the students have applied.

Stafford is the fourth Virginia school system to have announced delays in notifying students of National Merit awards in recent weeks, joining Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William county schools.

Students qualify for National Merit commendations by achieving high scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, or PSAT.

About 1.5 million students take the PSAT in their junior year of high school. About 34,000 of the 50,000 top scorers receive commended status, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's website.

The highest scorers qualify as semifinalists and can go on to be considered for a National Merit Scholarship.

Commended students do not continue in the competition for the National Merit Scholarship but do become candidates for other scholarships and awards.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation informs schools in September of students who have earned commended or semifinalist status but does not notify families directly.

According to Friday's press release, Stafford County Public Schools plans to discuss the notification process with the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Governor Glenn Youngkin last month ordered the Attorney General's office to investigate the notification delays in Fairfax County Public Schools.

The Youngkin administration is also backing legislation introduced last week by Del. Nick Freitas, R–Culpeper, that would prohibit any public school or employee from withholding recognition of awards or scholarship eligibility.