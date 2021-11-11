Stafford appoints Chesterfield school official to be new superintendent

The Stafford County School Board hired Thomas Taylor, a former regional superintendent of the year in Virginia, as the next division superintendent, effective Dec. 1.

Taylor comes from the Richmond-area Chesterfield County Public School system, where he has been deputy superintendent since 2016. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Middlesex County Public Schools.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Taylor to replace Scott Kizner, who retired as superintendent of Stafford schools this summer. Stanley Jones has been serving as interim superintendent for the division and will return to his position as associate superintendent of instruction.

“The School Board’s appointment of Dr. Taylor is a perfect trifecta: right person, right place, right time,” School Board Chairwoman Holly Hazard said in a news release issued by the Stafford school system. “As we navigate this unprecedented time, I view Dr. Taylor as a beacon for moving the division forward. I invite the community to celebrate with us the selection of our new superintendent and to engage the school division in our upcoming outreach session with Dr. Taylor.”

In the press release, Taylor said he "can't wait to get to work."