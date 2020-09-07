Stafford-based Cyber Bytes Foundation to offer one-week cybersecurity certification courses

“We’re really pushing for people who have had their jobs disrupted by coronavirus, people looking for a career change, military professionals transitioning out of service and students that are looking for an alternative to college,” he said.

The foundation’s plan for its physical home in Stafford, known as the Quantico Cyber Hub, is to combine the existing classrooms and Pearson VUE testing center with “research and innovation labs” that are being built, Payton said.

“These will revolve around artificial intelligence, machine learning, modeling and simulation, augmented reality, virtual reality, war-gaming and all these types of emerging technologies,” he said.

The foundation plans to bring in individuals, academics, companies and government organizations to conduct collaborative work and research in the labs. The eventual goal is for the space to be a “one-stop shop” where students can get certified and also get job experience by working with professionals in the research labs.

“Students can get certified and then get exposure to these companies that are in the field where they want to end up,” Payton said.