Stafford considering new daily school schedule

“Research shows that elementary students are better prepared to learn earlier in the day,” she said. “Our elementary students are currently starting school earlier than in years past, and we are seeing greater participation from them. The change in start time continues to ensure our youngest and most vulnerable learners arrive at school on time and minimizes interruptions to their learning day.”

Osborn said the schedule is for the 2021-22 school year, not a long-term change.

A community stakeholder group of teachers and parents formed last year will study “transportation, instruction, and schedules during the upcoming year and make a long-term recommendation to the School Board at a later time,” she said.

The schedule was proposed March 11 as part of a reopening plan for the upcoming school year. The division’s goal for the 2021-22 school year is to prioritize in-person learning, according to a presentation given to the School Board.

With 85 percent of the elementary population riding the bus to school pre-pandemic, the division is focused on ensuring younger learners have the access to transportation that they need and also that they arrive at school on time, according to the presentation.