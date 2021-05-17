Stafford considering new daily school schedule

Stafford County elementary students would start their school days earlier than in past years and high school students would start later under a new schedule being considered by the school division for the 2021-22 school year.
Elementary students would begin the school day at 7:30 or 8:05 a.m. and be dismissed at 2 or 2:35 p.m., while high school students would begin their day at 9:40 a.m. and be dismissed at 4:05 p.m.
Middle school would start at 8:50 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m.
The schedule was proposed at the Stafford School Board meeting May 11. The Board will continue discussing the new schedule at a special called meeting this Tuesday, division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said in an email Monday.
“We are considering input from all stakeholders—parents, staff, students, principals, and teachers,” she said.
“These changes are to transition us out of a COVID-19 pandemic, address learning loss and improve transportation efficiency, especially when we are experiencing a significant driver shortage like many other divisions across the nation,” Osborn said. “This plan helps mitigate transportation concerns at all grade levels.”
Osborn said the schedule is also designed to optimize learning opportunities for younger students.
“Research shows that elementary students are better prepared to learn earlier in the day,” she said. “Our elementary students are currently starting school earlier than in years past, and we are seeing greater participation from them. The change in start time continues to ensure our youngest and most vulnerable learners arrive at school on time and minimizes interruptions to their learning day.”
Osborn said the schedule is for the 2021-22 school year, not a long-term change.
A community stakeholder group of teachers and parents formed last year will study “transportation, instruction, and schedules during the upcoming year and make a long-term recommendation to the School Board at a later time,” she said.
The schedule was proposed March 11 as part of a reopening plan for the upcoming school year. The division’s goal for the 2021-22 school year is to prioritize in-person learning, according to a presentation given to the School Board.
With 85 percent of the elementary population riding the bus to school pre-pandemic, the division is focused on ensuring younger learners have the access to transportation that they need and also that they arrive at school on time, according to the presentation.
The division will use a third party to provide virtual instruction to families that desire it. For elementary students, 100 percent virtual instruction from K-12 Inc. will be available “on a case-by-case basis with a term commitment.” Middle and high school students can take limited courses through Virtual Virginia upon request, also with a term commitment.
Following last week’s School Board meeting, some parents expressed concerns about the new proposed start times, especially as they would affect high school students.
“How would after-school activities work? When would [high school] kids get homework done?” asked Emily Chartier, the parent of a rising junior in a Stafford high school. “Currently, athletes get back from games sometimes as late as 11 p.m. When would they have dinner?”
Chartier said parents also worry about how the change would affect elementary students.
“This would have the youngest children in our community at the bus stops before the sun comes up,” she said. “This would get kids home from elementary school at 2 p.m. They might be coming home to empty houses and that is a lot of alone time before a parent gets home. Parents who otherwise don’t need child care may need to look into some afterschool programs.”
Osborn said in an email that the new proposed start times align with other school systems, such as Loudoun, Henrico and Albemarle counties, all of which have “strong sports and extracurricular activity programs.”
“After-school activities will continue as they have in the past. In fact, this change also allows us to provide more buses dedicated to run after school programs such as athletics,” Osborn said.
“Our priority remains making sure children are learning and have a full instructional day. This new schedule allows for that.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele