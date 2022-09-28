Stafford County Public Schools holds first legislative summit with local elected officials

Stafford County Public Schools this week took steps to strengthen its partnership with local elected officials by holding its first legislative summit.

The School Board and Superintendent Thomas Taylor hosted delegates Tara Durant and Phillip Scott—who represent the 28th and 88th districts, respectively—at Mountain View High School on Tuesday evening for music performed by Mountain View’s string quartet, canapés made by culinary arts students and a discussion of the school division’s legislative priorities.

The School Board approves a list of legislative priorities every year, and Taylor told the delegates he hopes to see these priorities gain traction this year.

“We want to be more directly in partnership with you,” he said. “Stafford could be a foundry for good ideas—an opportunity to try things out and show proof of concept. We volunteer as a pilot school division.”

At the top of the division’s requests for the 2023 General Assembly session is that Stafford receive the full cost of competing adjustment—or COCA—for support and instructional staff.

The COCA was implemented by the legislature to recognize the higher cost that school divisions incur because they compete for staff in the more competitive Northern Virginia labor market—a factor beyond local control that increases the cost of school division funding.

The state recognizes this cost by providing nine northern Virginia school divisions a COCA. Since 2007, another nine divisions on the outer perimeter of Northern Virginia—including Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg—have received a “phased-in” COCA.

The full COCA has fluctuated over the years but typically amounts to about 10 percent in additional funding for instructional staff and 25 percent for support staff. Divisions receiving the phased-in COCA receive a quarter of those amounts, according to a 2012 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee.

That report recommended Stafford be placed in a group with Prince William County, Loudoun County, Fauquier County, Manassas and Manassas Park that would receive a full COCA, though a lesser amount than divisions immediately adjacent to Washington, such as Fairfax and Arlington counties.

Taylor and deputy superintendent and Chief Operations Officer Chris Fulmer told delegates Tuesday that Stafford now has more in common with counties farther north and struggles to attract and retain staff when competing with Prince William, which receives full COCA funding.

“Prince William is only miles away from some of our schools, but is paying teachers at least $10,000 more,” Fulmer said.

Taylor said state revenue projections for this year show Stafford could receive the full COCA without taking funding away from other Fredericksburg-area school divisions.

“We are just asking that you make the pie bigger,” Taylor said.

Stafford is also asking legislators to eliminate Great Recession-era restrictions placed on state funding for support positions. The cap on funding affects school social workers, psychologists, maintenance workers, custodians, food service staff, administrative staff and clerical staff, which means localities must provide more money to pay for those positions.

Along the same lines, Stafford is requesting increased state funding for school counselors, psychologists and social workers.

“We are looking to support all student needs, not just their academic needs,” said George Hummer, chief student support services officer.

Division officials are asking that the General Assembly amend the state Standards of Quality to fund one school counselor per every 250 students at the high school level. Currently, the standards of quality fund one counselor for every 325 students at the high school level, and just three “specialized student support positions”—including social workers, psychologists, nurses and other licensed health behavior positions—for every 1,000 students.

Sarah Hodges, director of counseling at Mountain View, described the myriad student academic and mental health needs counselors have been trying to meet since the pandemic.

“We are drowning,” she said.

Durant and Scott both said student mental health is a priority for them.

Scott said he has been working to craft a licensing compact with surrounding states to make it easier to fill needed healthcare positions.

Durant said the “lack of a pipeline” to fill healthcare positions is one of her biggest concerns.

Stafford school leaders are also asking the General Assembly to amend the standards of quality to fund more principals and assistant principals—who are crucial in maintaining school safety, Chief Academic Officer Stanley Jones told the delegates—as well as more English language teachers, work-based learning coordinators and math specialists.

Durant said she has been working on a proposal to fund more math specialists in schools.

“When students are struggling in reading, we roll up our sleeves,” she said, noting that students who struggle in math do not usually receive the same intensity of support.

“We have an opportunity here to change the conversation about math,” Durant said.

Taylor said he hopes to continue conversations with the delegates about how to turn the division’s priorities into realities. He said the division is available to help in crafting and reviewing legislation, providing expert testimony and being a place to try out new ideas.

“We are laser-focused on making this region the best it can be,” Taylor said.