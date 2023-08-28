Stafford County schools to host Family Safety Workshop Series

Starting in September, Stafford County Public Schools will host a series of free monthly workshops designed to promote safety.

The first Family Safety Workshop, “A Parent’s Guide to Surviving Middle and High School,” will take place at 6 p.m. on Sep. 6 at Mountain View High School.

Facilitated by James Stemple, who served as a high school principal for 21 years and now works as executive director of constituent services for the school division, the workshop will help parents and guardians engage with their teens to promote success at school and at home and learn how identify warning signs that may indicate they need help.

The workshop will also discuss harmful social media apps that parents and guardians should be aware of.

Workshops for the rest of the year, presented in partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, will cover alcohol, opioids and vaping; internet safety; human trafficking; mental health; fire safety and poison prevention; driving safety; and water safety.

All sessions will start at 6 p.m. and are free. For a complete schedule, visit staffordschools.net/familysafetyworkshops.