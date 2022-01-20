Stafford County Public Schools will continue to require masks

Students, staff and visitors to Stafford County Public Schools will continue to wear masks, the School Board decided during an emergency meeting Thursday.
The board approved a motion to continue masking—with exceptions for those with certain health conditions, disabilities or individual education plans as were enumerated in the Aug. 12, 2021, health commissioner's public health order—by a vote of 5–2, with newly-seated members Alyssa Halstead and Maureen Siegmund voting no.
Vice Chair Susan Randall proposed the motion following a nearly-two hour closed session with the board's attorney.
Randall said she supports continuing the mask mandate because she believes a state law requiring masks supersedes Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt-out of such mandates beginning next week.
"I am not in favor of [masking], but I have to uphold the law, so that's where my support ends," Randall said.
Board members Sarah Chase, Patricia Healy, Maya Guy and Elizabeth Warner also said they are upholding state law by continuing to require masking.
"I will be supporting this motion because I believe the law is what needs to be upheld here," Healy said. "This case is before the Virginia Supreme Court and if the Supreme Court decides the executive order has precedence, this board will be back with another session. But until that time, I feel it’s my duty to enforce the law."
Siegmund and Halstead said they are not convinced that state law supersedes the executive order.
"I did not come out out of closed session with a clear belief that we would be violating state law by considering a parental opt out," Siegmund said. "It requires further discussion."
Halstead said she does not believe the School Board has the authority to remove parental consent "on any level or any basis."
"It doesn't sit well with me and I won't support usurping the authority of parents," she said.
Youngkin's executive order directs the state health commissioner to remove the August 2021 public health order that required masks in school settings with exceptions for certain health conditions or while exercising, eating or playing a musical instrument.
Stafford's motion specifically includes those same exemptions, board members said. It also directs Superintendent Thomas Taylor to "share with parents the process for applying allowable exemptions."
"I hope parents take a look at list of opportunities that may include something for their child," Randall said.
Stafford joins Fredericksburg City Public Schools in maintaining the mask mandate. The Spotsylvania School Board voted earlier this week to drop its mask mandate and King George County schools are allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks.
