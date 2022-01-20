Stafford County Public Schools will continue to require masks

Students, staff and visitors to Stafford County Public Schools will continue to wear masks, the School Board decided during an emergency meeting Thursday.

The board approved a motion to continue masking—with exceptions for those with certain health conditions, disabilities or individual education plans as were enumerated in the Aug. 12, 2021, health commissioner's public health order—by a vote of 5–2, with newly-seated members Alyssa Halstead and Maureen Siegmund voting no.

Vice Chair Susan Randall proposed the motion following a nearly-two hour closed session with the board's attorney.

Randall said she supports continuing the mask mandate because she believes a state law requiring masks supersedes Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt-out of such mandates beginning next week.

"I am not in favor of [masking], but I have to uphold the law, so that's where my support ends," Randall said.

Board members Sarah Chase, Patricia Healy, Maya Guy and Elizabeth Warner also said they are upholding state law by continuing to require masking.