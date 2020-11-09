Stafford County schools plans technology upgrade to support virtual teaching and learning

Stafford County Public Schools is planning to use about $3.7 in CARES Act funding to make technology upgrades to classrooms to better support virtual learning and teaching.

The school division was allocated $5.2 million in CARES funding in a second round of awards announced last month by Gov. Ralph Northam. The money must be spent by Dec. 30 on COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–21 school year.

The division plans to spend the funds on three pieces of technology for each classroom—a convertible laptop for teachers, a 360-degree camera and a large-screen display.

Teachers were able to try out the new hardware last week in a concept classroom set up by the division technology department.

Jay Cooke, executive director of technology, said about 200 teachers came through to try out the prototypes.

“We wanted to make sure whatever we were getting for teachers, they would be able to use effectively and would want to use,” Cooke said. “It’s tough when you’re remote. You want to have a more immersive experience. So we also wanted to provide teachers with the technology they need to provide a better learning environment for students, whether in-person or at home.”

