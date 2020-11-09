Stafford County schools plans technology upgrade to support virtual teaching and learning

Stafford County Public Schools is planning to use about $3.7 in CARES Act funding to make technology upgrades to classrooms to better support virtual learning and teaching.
The school division was allocated $5.2 million in CARES funding in a second round of awards announced last month by Gov. Ralph Northam. The money must be spent by Dec. 30 on COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–21 school year.
The division plans to spend the funds on three pieces of technology for each classroom—a convertible laptop for teachers, a 360-degree camera and a large-screen display.
Teachers were able to try out the new hardware last week in a concept classroom set up by the division technology department.
Jay Cooke, executive director of technology, said about 200 teachers came through to try out the prototypes.
“We wanted to make sure whatever we were getting for teachers, they would be able to use effectively and would want to use,” Cooke said. “It’s tough when you’re remote. You want to have a more immersive experience. So we also wanted to provide teachers with the technology they need to provide a better learning environment for students, whether in-person or at home.”
Teachers and students currently use Chromebooks, but Cooke said teachers have been requesting a more “robust” device for instructional purposes. The convertible laptop folds into a tablet and has a touch screen that the teacher could then project onto a large screen for better visibility in the classroom.
Cooke said teachers really liked the 360-degree camera, which would let them move around the classroom.
“Teachers have complained that they’re locked behind their desks with standard web cam,” he said.
The device selected for use in the division, the Meeting Owl Pro 360-degree smart video camera, would follow the teacher and shift focus to other students when they ask questions or make a point.
A large-screen display in the back of each classroom will help teachers keep track of students joining the class virtually, Cooke said, and make it easier to teach a class made up of both virtual and in-person students.
“We tried that piece at Conway [Elementary] in a kindergarten class,” Cooke said. “The kids in the class were learning how to write a capital I. They each had a little white board and they would hold it up and the teacher could see everybody had done it. When I saw that, I thought, ‘OK, this is how teachers can simultaneously interact with students at home and in the class.’ “
Cooke said the division wants to outfit each of its 1,500 classrooms with the three technology pieces, at a cost of about $2,500 per classroom.
He said manufacturers have indicated they can ship the devices in four to six weeks.
Adele Uphaus–Conner
@flsadele
