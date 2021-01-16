Stafford County teachers fear returning to school buildings

Several division staff members who contacted The Free Lance–Star also said they don’t have confidence in the contact tracing being performed by the division.

One teacher, who asked not to be named, said she tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16 after having been in school buildings the week of Dec. 7. She said her husband, also a teacher who was in buildings that week as well as on Dec. 14 and 15, experienced the same symptoms but never took a test.

She said she contacted her school nurse and was told “schools are only contact tracing for one day.”

“This is what I’m worried about,” the teacher said. “I do not know where I got it. For all I know, we got it from the few days we were in school. Or we might have spread it those days. I am worried that one day of contact tracing is not enough, and that many of these cases are going unaccounted for.”

Division head nurse Collette Hokana said at the Jan. 12 meeting it is “incorrect and erroneous” that contact tracing only goes back one day.

“We look at date of symptom onset and go back two days,” she said. “If the person is asymptomatic and gets tested, we go back two days prior to the test date, not the results date.”