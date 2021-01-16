Stafford County teachers fear returning to school buildings

High school teachers in Stafford County who have not been approved to work from home are expected to return to school buildings this week to prepare for the start of a new semester on Feb. 2, which will provide secondary students the option to attend school in person part of the week.
Many say they are terrified.
“Teachers have been reaching out en masse to [Superintendent Scott] Kizner and the board, and we’re hearing little to nothing else besides the fact that they spent money on mitigation strategies,” said Rachel Eaton, a high school teacher. “Teachers are worried about getting sick and being unable to care for their families or worse, infecting and potentially killing their family members. Teachers also don’t want to be responsible for any of our students getting sick and dying or having long-lasting effects.”
Teachers and childcare workers are in priority group 1b to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and some have already received their first dose, but Eaton is among many Stafford teachers who are still worried about returning to in-person teaching and feel their concerns aren’t being heard by the community, the School Board or school administration.
The two approved COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, spaced three or four weeks apart, and 95 percent immunity from the disease isn’t achieved until at least a week after the second dose.
“Let’s say that every teacher got their shot today and in one month, we’re all COVID-proof,” Eaton said. “Our students won’t be. Their families likely won’t be. Our families likely won’t be. And you can still spread it even if you are vaccinated. So just because I should be OK soon, it doesn’t mean that I get to stop worrying about the health of others.”
The Virginia Education Association put out a statement Jan. 8 calling for all public schools to shift to all-virtual education until school staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several teachers who reached out to The Free Lance–Star said they have documented underlying medical conditions that they feel should qualify them for alternate work arrangements should the division implement a hybrid program.
Austine Harris, a high school teacher, said she has a letter from her doctor requesting that she be allowed to work from home due to chronic sinus problems, but said she is afraid to submit the letter to the school division’s human resources department. She said she fears being “viewed as a slacker,” losing her coaching position and receiving backlash from administrators or the School Board.
Anne Adams has taught middle school in the county for 28 years. She said she has stayed away from other people as much as possible since March because of her own heart health concerns and to protect the health of her father, who is 90.
“All he has is my sister and me. She takes care of a lot, but I need to be available,” Adams said.
She said she applied to teach virtually this semester, but that her application was not approved because her father does not live with her.
“We should not be going back into the classroom with the high positivity rate in Stafford County. It is a lot higher than it was in March when schools were closed,” Adams said. “I feel the School Board does not care about my health. I have given a lot to the families of Stafford County for 28 years. I should not have to put my life on the line. I am scared beyond words.”
Matthew Lentz, a high school German teacher, said he and his wife, a county elementary teacher, were both approved to work from home during the first semester because of preexisting medical conditions. Lentz said his wife was approved to continue teaching from home for the second semester, but he was not.
“They said I needed to be reevaluated by my doctor,” Lentz said.
He finally got approval to work virtually after appealing directly to Kizner.
“I’m still speaking out on behalf of my colleagues,” Lentz said. “There are a lot of them who are very afraid.”
WEIGHING THE RISKS
School division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said that out of 2,050 total teachers, 173 requested an alternate work arrangement for the first semester and 107 of these requests were approved.
Osborn wrote in an email that approval of the requests for alternate work arrangements is “at the discretion of Human Resources in consultation with administrators [principals or department chairs].” Approval is based on the most recent guidance from the CDC on the underlying conditions associated with increased risk of a severe case of COVID-19.
Osborn said all applications from the summer were reviewed over winter break.
“In some cases, additional documentation was warranted, but no one needed to reapply,” she said.
Recent updates to the CDC guidance meant five people qualified for remote work this semester who were previously denied, she said.
Out of more than 4,100 total division staff members, 309 requested an alternate work arrangement. A total of 167 were approved, and 164 approvals were extended through the second semester.
Even teachers without underlying health conditions fear returning to school buildings.
“I’m actually pretty lucky in that I don’t have any serious health problems that cause extra concern over the virus, and I don’t have anyone to care for,” Eaton said. “I’m still worried about getting it, though, because it doesn’t just infect those with preexisting health issues. It has killed healthy adults and kids. It has left others with long-term side effects that we don’t yet understand. And our numbers are still rising.”
Michael Snead, a county high school teacher, said he and all his colleagues “would love to return to the classroom—when it’s safe to.
“To claim that it’s safe right now is absurd,” he said.
As of Friday, Jan. 15, Stafford County was in the highest risk category for transmitting COVID-19 in schools, according to two of the CDC’s three core indicators.
The first core indicator is the total number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, which in Stafford is 760.9. A number above 200 indicates “highest risk,” according to the CDC.
The second core indicator is the percent of positive COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days. In Stafford, 18.4 percent of tests were positive, as of Friday. The CDC considers a positivity rate of more than 10 percent to be “highest risk.”
The CDC’s third core indicator is the ability of the school division to implement five key COVID-19 mitigation strategies—the consistent and correct wearing of masks, social distancing, hand-washing, cleaning and disinfection and contact tracing.
The school division has said that it is able to implement these strategies. Eaton said she believes school administration is relying on its ability to implement the mitigation strategies over the other core indicators.
She said a colleague who attended a meeting with Kizner just before Thanksgiving noted that Kizner said the number of COVID-19 cases isn’t driving his decision over whether in-person school is safe and that positive cases in the schools are caused by people coming into contact with the virus outside of the school system.
There were 29 positive staff cases of COVID-19 and 37 student cases the week of Jan. 4-10, according to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is available on the school division website. Sixty-two staff and 62 students were quarantined that week.
The previous week, Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, there were 13 staff cases and 9 student cases.
TRACKING CASES
School buildings have been closed since mid-December for winter break and all students have been learning virtually since classes started again Jan. 4.
Kizner said at the Stafford School Board’s Jan. 12 meeting that, based on a recent survey, 49 percent of middle school students and 46 percent of high school students plan to participate in the hybrid program.
He said this means that hypothetically, in a high school with 2,000 students enrolled, about half choosing hybrid and half of those attending per day, there would be about 500 students each day in high school buildings. A middle school with 1,000 total students could have 250 in buildings each day.
Several division staff members who contacted The Free Lance–Star also said they don’t have confidence in the contact tracing being performed by the division.
One teacher, who asked not to be named, said she tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16 after having been in school buildings the week of Dec. 7. She said her husband, also a teacher who was in buildings that week as well as on Dec. 14 and 15, experienced the same symptoms but never took a test.
She said she contacted her school nurse and was told “schools are only contact tracing for one day.”
“This is what I’m worried about,” the teacher said. “I do not know where I got it. For all I know, we got it from the few days we were in school. Or we might have spread it those days. I am worried that one day of contact tracing is not enough, and that many of these cases are going unaccounted for.”
Division head nurse Collette Hokana said at the Jan. 12 meeting it is “incorrect and erroneous” that contact tracing only goes back one day.
“We look at date of symptom onset and go back two days,” she said. “If the person is asymptomatic and gets tested, we go back two days prior to the test date, not the results date.”
A special education paraeducator, who asked not to be named, said she informed the school that she had been exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday break and asked to work from home for the week following winter break.
“I’m told, ‘No, [because] students in the building need us there,’ but I take data virtually,” the paraeducator said.
Shelley Everett, another special education paraeducator, said she received a letter from the Virginia Department of Health informing her that she had been exposed to COVID-19 and directing her to quarantine. Everett said she had taken leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act earlier in the school year because she was not approved to work from home and she had to care for her daughter.
She said she had to use her personal sick leave for the VDOH-required quarantine and that school administration did not approve one day of her leave.
Everett said she had not received the results of her COVID-19 test by the time she was to return to work. She said she informed school administration, but was told she may have to return to work anyway.
BALANCING CONCERNS
The teachers said they don’t think school leadership is listening to their concerns. Adams said she is upset that teacher concerns submitted to the School Board in writing were not read into the record at the Jan. 12 meeting.
Lentz said he thinks parent concerns are getting the most attention.
“[Dr. Kizner] has parents arguing and threatening to sue if we don’t go back to school,” he said. “He’s definitely not listening to us this time. And the school board is listening to parents because they’re elected, and the most vocal people are their staunchest supporters.”
Maureen Siegmund is a parent of three students in Stafford County schools. She said she is advocating for an in-person option for the physical safety and educational equity of all students.
“First and foremost, teachers are our nation’s first responders,” she said. “They are mandatory reporters for a reason and with children not in school, they are not able to fulfill that role in society.”
Siegmund said she worries about the impact of increased screen time on children’s developing brains and eyesight, and said she feels that if stores, churches and restaurants can be open, schools should be open, as well, “because school is a lifeline.”
“A parent who doesn’t have a day care option should have the choice to send their kids to school,” she said. “A parent who cannot support their child’s education should have the option of them being with someone who can help them learn. Stafford has always been about educational equity, and we cannot control for equity at home.”
Stephanie Mojica is another Stafford public school parent advocating for a full return to in-person learning. She said virtual learning has contributed to anxiety, weight gain, vision problems and educational regression for both her children, especially her son, who has several learning disabilities.
“It’s just a complete nightmare,” Mojica said. “These kids are getting half the education they should be receiving, but then the county still gets their full funding for education. Private schools can be open. Other places can be open. Why can’t our schools be open? It makes no sense at all.”
“It’s so tiring hearing, ‘We’ve got to be safe,’ “ she continued. “Yes, we know, but there’s more to the picture than just the virus. It’s just not fair to [the kids]. No one is looking out for what is good for them, and what is good for them is to be in school, not on a computer.”
Mojica said school administration has been dismissive of her concerns, as well.
Snead said he does worry about widening achievement gaps, children stuck in unsafe homes and children suffering from anxiety and depression because of isolation from their peers, but that he doesn’t think Stafford’s proposed hybrid learning schedule will fix anything.
“Also, how did we build a society where all of those things fall on the schools to fix?” he said. “We underfund our schools, underpay our teachers, disrespect the entire profession, and then expect the schools to educate the kids, teach them citizenship, build their character, monitor them for signs of abuse or mental issues, feed them, provide them with endless pencils and pens and another sheet of paper, and occasionally shield them from gunmen behind our own exhausted bodies. All for the low, low price of about $55,000 a year.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele