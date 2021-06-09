Stafford developing plan to address capacity issues at several schools

The Stafford County School Board has approved the immediate installation of four modular classrooms at Rocky Run Elementary to relieve significant overcrowding.
Rocky Run is projected to be at 107 percent capacity this upcoming school year, according to information presented to the School Board at a meeting last month.
Park Ridge, Moncure and Conway elementary schools are also projected to be over capacity at about 103 percent, Drew Middle School is also facing pressing capacity challenges. It is projected to be at 102 percent capacity this coming school year.
Among high schools, Mountain View is projected to be over capacity this coming year and Brooke Point and Stafford high schools will be at 99 and 97 percent.
The School Board heard short-term recommendations for how to deal with some of the capacity challenges at the elementary and middle school level at its meeting Tuesday.
Lionel White, supervisor of planning and GIS, said staff is recommending moving students from Drew Middle to Dixon–Smith Middle, which remains underused at 71 percent capacity.
Eighth grade students would have the option of moving to Dixon–Smith or staying at Drew but the division would not be able to provide transportation to those staying, White said.
The School Board did not take action Tuesday on this recommendation.
White said staff do not recommend a boundary change to accommodate Rocky Run because there are not enough available seats at adjacent elementary schools.
The division will move modular classrooms that had been deployed at Ferry Farm to Rocky Run after they are "refurbished" by the vendor, said Chris Fulmer, assistant superintendent of finance and administration.
White said division staff will bring recommendations to the board for how to deal with overcrowding at Conway and Park Ridge elementary schools in February.
"The principals all say they can make it work," White said. "We will bring an option for how to give the schools some relief as soon as possible."
Moncure Elementary, which was recently rebuilt, has more flexible spaces to accommodate students, White said.
The board is also delaying action on the Drew Middle School boundary changes until February.
According to Stafford County's 10-year capital improvement plan, a sixth county high school is scheduled to be completed in fiscal year 2026. The 18th county elementary school is still 10 years away.
