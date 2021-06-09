Stafford developing plan to address capacity issues at several schools

The Stafford County School Board has approved the immediate installation of four modular classrooms at Rocky Run Elementary to relieve significant overcrowding.

Rocky Run is projected to be at 107 percent capacity this upcoming school year, according to information presented to the School Board at a meeting last month.

Park Ridge, Moncure and Conway elementary schools are also projected to be over capacity at about 103 percent, Drew Middle School is also facing pressing capacity challenges. It is projected to be at 102 percent capacity this coming school year.

Among high schools, Mountain View is projected to be over capacity this coming year and Brooke Point and Stafford high schools will be at 99 and 97 percent.

The School Board heard short-term recommendations for how to deal with some of the capacity challenges at the elementary and middle school level at its meeting Tuesday.

Lionel White, supervisor of planning and GIS, said staff is recommending moving students from Drew Middle to Dixon–Smith Middle, which remains underused at 71 percent capacity.