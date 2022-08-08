Stafford education group requests response to convocation that sent 8 to hospital

The Stafford Education Association is requesting that the school division make restitution payments to staff following Friday’s convocation event, during which 80 individuals required medical treatment due to soaring temperatures.

The association released a statement from its executive board on its Twitter page Monday afternoon, requesting that the division pay $200 in restitution to all full-time employees and $100 to all part-time employees by Dec. 1.

The SEA is also requesting that leave be forgiven for employees who did not attend the convocation and those who must take time off due to continuing “adverse health issues,” and that “medically fragile” employees be given the option to opt out of future such events without having to use leave.

In addition, the association is asking for a “thorough explanation of what the plans [for the event] were, what factors influenced the failure of these plans, and what will be done to prevent recurrence.”

The 2022 convocation event was held Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Approximately 4,300 staff members gathered for the event, according to a statement released by the school division Friday afternoon.

The event included performances by bands from all five county high schools and a combined JROTC color guard, followed by a “professional development” address by speaker and former employee Hamish Brewer.

However, “a call was made to stop the program immediately” once temperatures began to rise to “unmanageable” levels at 11 a.m., according to the schools’ statement.

Eight attendees were transferred to local hospitals to be treated for heat-related illness and there were 80 more “medical contacts,” according to the statement.

None of the students present required medical attention.

The division said it made accommodations for “staff members with medical and heat fragilities” and provided 12,000 bottles of water.

“As temperatures rose, additional water was purchased and brought to the stadium,” the division said.

The division said the goal of the convocation was to launch the new five-year strategic plan, “Elevate Stafford.” The event also collected donations for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, amounting to 1,401 meals for families in the community, according to the statement.

The SEA said that while it “heartily recognize[s] the positive intent of the Convocation event,” Friday’s events “are some of the most unfortunate we have experienced as an association.”

“Though staff expressed concerns regarding the predicted high temperatures, these concerns were dismissed,” the SEA’s statement continued. “As a result, the health and safety of over 4,000 Stafford educators was jeopardized. Many staff suffered heat related illnesses, and many incurred medical, food, and/or transportation expenses.”