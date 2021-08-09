Stafford educators, parents and (some) students happy about first day of school

“So I get 592 of them back,” she said.

Stanley Jones, associate superintendent for instruction, said less than 400 students in the entire division opted for virtual. Stafford is using the online education program Stride K12 for elementary students and the statewide online school Virtual Virginia for secondary.

Registration for Virtual Virginia has closed, but Stride K12 is still accepting enrollment and Jones said the number of Stafford students choosing virtual “continues to fluctuate.”

Cassidy Grayson, a Widewater fourth-grader, arrived at school early with her mom Melissa, who teaches kindergarten at the school.

“I’m excited,” said Cassidy. “I’m most looking forward to seeing my friends.”

There were first-day-of-school jitters as well—and these were exacerbated by the fact that it’s been more than 12 months since students had a “normal” school year.

Outside the school’s front door, Carlo Yepez tried to comfort his son, Pedro Antonio, who was tearful about his first day of kindergarten. A teacher saw them, put her arm around Pedro and gently led him inside.