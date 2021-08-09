Stafford educators, parents and (some) students happy about first day of school

Bus 159 was the first to arrive at Widewater Elementary School in Stafford County at 7:30 a.m. Monday and Principal Karen Bingham hopped on board.
“Go on in,” she told the students in their shiny new school shoes and face masks. “This is your house!”
Just under 30,000 students returned to Stafford County Public Schools Monday for their first five-day week of in-person instruction since March of 2020.
King George also welcomed students back on Monday. Fredericksburg City students return on Tuesday, followed by Spotsylvania on Thursday and Caroline on Aug. 16.
At Widewater, the excitement was “palpable,” Bingham said.
“We are so excited to have our babies back five days a week,” she said.
Bingham said Widewater is prepared to welcome back students with all necessary COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place because the school was a pilot for both the kindergarten and full elementary hybrid schedule last school year.
“We practiced this four times last year,” she said. “We’re a Title 1 school. Our students need to be in the building.”
Bingham said just six of Widewater’s 598 enrolled students chose to be fully virtual this year.
“So I get 592 of them back,” she said.
Stanley Jones, associate superintendent for instruction, said less than 400 students in the entire division opted for virtual. Stafford is using the online education program Stride K12 for elementary students and the statewide online school Virtual Virginia for secondary.
Registration for Virtual Virginia has closed, but Stride K12 is still accepting enrollment and Jones said the number of Stafford students choosing virtual “continues to fluctuate.”
Cassidy Grayson, a Widewater fourth-grader, arrived at school early with her mom Melissa, who teaches kindergarten at the school.
“I’m excited,” said Cassidy. “I’m most looking forward to seeing my friends.”
There were first-day-of-school jitters as well—and these were exacerbated by the fact that it’s been more than 12 months since students had a “normal” school year.
Outside the school’s front door, Carlo Yepez tried to comfort his son, Pedro Antonio, who was tearful about his first day of kindergarten. A teacher saw them, put her arm around Pedro and gently led him inside.
Jalaal Safi, a fifth-grader, moved to Stafford in time to start last school year at Widewater, but since he stayed virtual all year, he still doesn’t know anyone.
“I didn’t get a chance to make any friends,” he said. “I’m a bit nervous.”
But he was ready to make an entrance in new gleaming white Converse All-Star sneakers and he said he felt comfortable wearing a mask, as all students, teachers and visitors are required to for at least the first 30 days of school.
“I’m used to it,” Jalaal said of his face covering.
Jalaal’s mom, Latifa Safi, was happy to see her son return to in-person school.
“The kids got tired [of online school] last year,” she said. “And it was very difficult for me.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele