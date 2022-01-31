Stafford eyes boundary changes to fix school overcrowding

If this change is implemented, Hartwood will be at 92 percent capacity and Brent at 98 percent capacity next year.

Brent would be at 108 percent capacity in five years with the proposed boundary adjustment, but this could be relieved by moving students to Rockhill Elementary, White said.

For Park Ridge, staff is proposing using nearby Winding Creek and Garrisonville elementary schools to balance enrollment.

A total of 157 students would move from Park Ridge to Winding Creek, and 183 students would move from Winding Creek to Garrisonville next year under the plan.

A portion of the Embrey Mill development, as well as Augustine North, Stowe of Amyclae and Berkshire would be affected by the reassignments.

White said staff can’t recommend boundary changes to solve Conway’s overcrowding because its existing boundary shape is irregular and resembles “bat wings.” Reassigning one portion would create an island and other portions are too big to fit at any of the other nearby elementary schools, he said.

Instead, school system staff proposes installing six “learning cottages” at Conway to provide room for an additional 150 students.