Stafford eyes boundary changes to fix school overcrowding

The Stafford County School Board will consider changing the attendance zones for Hartwood and Park Ridge elementary schools and Drew Middle School to relieve overcrowding next school year.
Division staff presented boundary adjustment options for these schools and proposed adding six relocatable classrooms to Conway Elementary School at a School Board budget work session Saturday morning.
Park Ridge, Conway and Rocky Run elementary schools are already operating at more than 105 percent of program capacity, according to the presentation by Lionel White, supervisor of planning and GIS for Stafford County Public Schools.
Park Ridge is 135 students over capacity, Conway is 98 over its limit and Rocky Run has 62 more than it was built to handle, according to the Sept. 1 official fall enrollment count.
Hartwood is projected to join these three in being over capacity next year—and in five years, Stafford and Falmouth elementary schools will also be at more than 105 percent of capacity.
Overcrowding at Rocky Run is currently alleviated by four relocatable classrooms that can accommodate 100 students, but the board must approve solutions for Hartwood, Park Ridge and Conway.
A staff proposal calls for moving some areas of the Hartwood elementary district to Margaret Brent Elementary. This change would affect about 80 students in the Hartlake Estates, Stonehouse Estates, Brandy Hills, Eagle Terrace, Storck Run, Kensington, Cedar Knolls, Blake Farm, Hartwood Valley, Beverly Estates, Hartwood Manor, Stony Hill Estates, Diamond Park, Royal Hills Estates, Hartwood Landing, and Oakley Farms subdivisions.
If this change is implemented, Hartwood will be at 92 percent capacity and Brent at 98 percent capacity next year.
Brent would be at 108 percent capacity in five years with the proposed boundary adjustment, but this could be relieved by moving students to Rockhill Elementary, White said.
For Park Ridge, staff is proposing using nearby Winding Creek and Garrisonville elementary schools to balance enrollment.
A total of 157 students would move from Park Ridge to Winding Creek, and 183 students would move from Winding Creek to Garrisonville next year under the plan.
A portion of the Embrey Mill development, as well as Augustine North, Stowe of Amyclae and Berkshire would be affected by the reassignments.
White said staff can’t recommend boundary changes to solve Conway’s overcrowding because its existing boundary shape is irregular and resembles “bat wings.” Reassigning one portion would create an island and other portions are too big to fit at any of the other nearby elementary schools, he said.
Instead, school system staff proposes installing six “learning cottages” at Conway to provide room for an additional 150 students.
Stafford’s middle schools are in slightly better shape as far as overcrowding, according to the presentation.
All eight middle schools have space available for more students this year, but Drew Middle School is projected to be 53 students over capacity next school year, with that number projected to grow to 133 in five years.
Staff proposed two options for relieving overcrowding at Drew. One would reassign Leeland Station, as well as Highland Homes, Heather Hills and Misty Forest, from Drew to Dixon-Smith. The other would affect just the eastern portion of Leeland Station.
The board will discuss the proposed boundary adjustments at meetings in February. Board members said they would like to vote on a plan by the end of February to give families time to prepare.
Staff also suggested Saturday that the board update the priorities of its capital improvement plan to meet projected growth challenges.
Building a sixth county high school and an 18th county elementary school are currently the first and second priority on the capital improvement plan that has been approved by the School Board and Board of Supervisors.
Renovating Drew Middle School is the third priority on the approved list, but staff recommends moving that project down the list and substituting a plan to replace Hartwood Elementary School.
