Stafford hears proposal to begin hybrid option for elementary school students next month

Also, according to the data Kizner shared, the VDH considers the percent of COVID-19 cases among health care workers in Stafford to be high and to show an increasing trend.

Kizner also presented information about the number of division students and staff affected by COVID-19. A total of 25 staff members have tested positive for the disease since Aug. 3. Three staff members were exposed to COVID-19 in schools and subsequently tested positive.

A total of 70 staff members have been asked to quarantine since Aug. 3.

Three students have tested positive in that time frame and nine have been asked to quarantine.

In addition to offering the hybrid plan to elementary students on Oct. 26, the division will also “redistribute” the amount of synchronous online learning that virtual students are receiving at that time.

Students will receive synchronous, or live, online instruction for shorter amounts of time four days a week instead of in larger chunks two days a week, as is occurring now.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved by a 4–3 vote a timeline for restarting athletics. According to the approved timeline, conditioning and athletic activities will begin Oct. 5. They will be twice a week, for two hours total.