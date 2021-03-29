Stafford hybrid students to move to four-day school week April 20

Hybrid students in Stafford County will receive four days of in-person instruction beginning April 20, which marks the start of the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

School division staff presented plans to extend the in-person school week from two to four days at the Stafford School Board meeting last week and Superintendent Scott Kizner confirmed the plans in his letter to the community Friday.

Elementary hybrid students will be divided into two shifts. Students in shift one will be in their classrooms from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those in shift two will attend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for middle-school hybrid students, and from 9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. for high-schoolers.

The 100 percent virtual option is still available for families.

Following new guidelines from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health that allow for as little as 3 feet of physical distance in schools, Kizner said "there may be instances" where children are seated closer than 6 feet and may sit two per seat on school buses.