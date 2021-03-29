Stafford hybrid students to move to four-day school week April 20

Hybrid students in Stafford County will receive four days of in-person instruction beginning April 20, which marks the start of the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
School division staff presented plans to extend the in-person school week from two to four days at the Stafford School Board meeting last week and Superintendent Scott Kizner confirmed the plans in his letter to the community Friday.
Elementary hybrid students will be divided into two shifts. Students in shift one will be in their classrooms from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those in shift two will attend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The school day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for middle-school hybrid students, and from 9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. for high-schoolers.
The 100 percent virtual option is still available for families.
Following new guidelines from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health that allow for as little as 3 feet of physical distance in schools, Kizner said "there may be instances" where children are seated closer than 6 feet and may sit two per seat on school buses.
"Our classrooms will be designed for physical distancing to be consistent with the new CDC guidelines," Kizner said in the letter. "We will modify our lunch schedule to ensure that students remain six feet apart while eating. We will also continue to follow all our mitigation strategies, to include wearing face coverings and frequent hand washing."
Kizner also said that Stafford is planning for a five-day school week for all grade levels, as well as a "modified virtual learning model" this coming school year.
Spotsylvania County schools are moving to four days a week in-person learning for hybrid students starting April 12. Fredericksburg City Schools is adding two hours to the school day starting April 6 and is looking into the possibility of having hybrid students in school buildings four days a week.
Elementary hybrid students in Caroline County Public Schools get face-to-face instruction five days per week, with an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Secondary hybrid students attend in-person four days per week, with the same dismissal time.
King George County’s plan for in-school learning has elementary and high school students in class four days per week and middle-schoolers split into two groups of two-days-a-week classes.
