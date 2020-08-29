Stafford, King George schools to start virtually on Monday

Stafford County and King George County public schools are preparing for a virtual start to the 2020–21 academic school year on Monday, joining public school students from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Caroline counties who have already gone back to school from home.

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner said he visited every school in the division over the past week, talking to teachers and administrators as they prepare for a most unusual school year.

“I’ve had the opportunity to observe the excitement—and some levels of anxiety—among our staff,” he said. “I’ve been very impressed by the attitude of our staff getting ready to start. I think there’s a recognition that when we start on Aug. 31, we’ll be good, and as time goes on, we will keep getting better and better.”

Stafford’s return-to-school plan calls for four days of synchronous online learning for middle and high school students, with one day of self-directed learning at home.

Elementary school students will receive two days of synchronous online instruction and will complete learning activities on their own time the other three weekdays.