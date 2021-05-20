Stafford moves forward with slightly amended school day schedule

Stafford County Public Schools will move forward with a new daily schedule for the upcoming year.

Start times are later for high school students and earlier for elementary school students than in previous years, but slightly altered from those proposed last week.

Elementary students will start their days at either 7:45 or 8:15 a.m., middle school and preschool students at 8:45 a.m. and high school students at 9:20.

The school day will end at 3:30 p.m. for high school students, a half hour earlier than the previously proposed dismissal time of 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:55 or 2:25 p.m. and middle school students at 2:55 p.m.

In a presentation for the School Board at a special called meeting Tuesday evening, Stanley Jones, associate superintendent of instructional services, said having elementary start first will “ensure younger students attend school when they are most ready to learn; support teachers with time to plan very intentional, differentiated instruction; minimize loss of instructional time due to late arrivals in the morning; and minimize delayed dismissal, resulting in tired students, and loss of collaborative planning time for teachers to best address student needs.”