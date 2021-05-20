Stafford moves forward with slightly amended school day schedule

Stafford County Public Schools will move forward with a new daily schedule for the upcoming year.
Start times are later for high school students and earlier for elementary school students than in previous years, but slightly altered from those proposed last week.
Elementary students will start their days at either 7:45 or 8:15 a.m., middle school and preschool students at 8:45 a.m. and high school students at 9:20.
The school day will end at 3:30 p.m. for high school students, a half hour earlier than the previously proposed dismissal time of 4 p.m.
Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:55 or 2:25 p.m. and middle school students at 2:55 p.m.
In a presentation for the School Board at a special called meeting Tuesday evening, Stanley Jones, associate superintendent of instructional services, said having elementary start first will “ensure younger students attend school when they are most ready to learn; support teachers with time to plan very intentional, differentiated instruction; minimize loss of instructional time due to late arrivals in the morning; and minimize delayed dismissal, resulting in tired students, and loss of collaborative planning time for teachers to best address student needs.”
According to the presentation, 75 percent of Stafford students in grades K–2 were reading at grade level in 2019, prior to the pandemic, but data collected in the middle of this year showed just 55 percent reading at grade level.
Jones said the later start time will also benefit secondary students, by aligning with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending more sleep for kids these ages, which could then improve attendance and academic performance.
He said the secondary schedule aligns with those in Albemarle, Henrico and Loudoun counties, which “continue to maintain successful athletics and activities programs.”
Jones said the schedule will also fix some persistent transportation troubles by eliminating double bus runs, reducing late buses and disruptions, ensuring the availability of buses for secondary runs and providing more buses for after school activities.
