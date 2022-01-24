Stafford parents speak out against continued school mask mandate

About six Stafford County families showed up at Margaret Brent Elementary Monday morning to oppose the school division's continued mask mandate, which the parents said goes against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order.
The parents attempted to send their children into the school without masks and were told the children could not go to class, said April Battiste, the mother of two boys enrolled at Margaret Brent.
"I hate to call it a protest, because that's not what it was," Battiste said in an interview Monday morning. "This was basically us bringing our kids to school as a typical, normal day, but today was a little different. We walked in with a mask opt-out form that referenced everything that was set in place to help us have that choice that was taken away from us."
Battiste said the students were not allowed into the school without masks and were offered virtual learning at home.
"They asked us to be patient," she said.
The Stafford County School Board last week voted 5-2 to continue requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while in school buildings.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order after taking office earlier this month that allows parents to opt their children out of any existing mask mandates, beginning Monday. But the Stafford board cited a Virginia law—Senate Bill 1303—that states that schools must adhere to CDC guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 "to the maximum extent practicable."
The CDC currently recommends universal indoor masking in K-12 settings.
Caroline and Fredericksburg school divisions also opted to keep their mask mandates in place.
The legality of Youngkin's executive order is being challenged by a group of parents in Chesapeake, as well as Fairfax County and several other large school systems in the state.
The governor advised parents in a statement last week to "listen to their [school] principal" and expressed confidence that the Virginia Supreme Court would rule in favor of the executive order. In the meantime, he asked parents to "trust the legal process."
Alyssa Halstead, Hartwood District representative on the Stafford School Board, and Crystal Vanuch, Rock Hill District representative on the county Board of Supervisors, were present at Margaret Brent Elementary Monday morning to support the parents. Halstead was one of the two members who voted against the School Board's motion to continue the mask mandate last week, citing her desire to uphold "parental choice."
Battiste said she asked if her children's absence from school today would be considered excused or unexcused.
"They couldn't answer that for me. I thought that was upsetting," she said.
Division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said Monday afternoon that the absences would be excused.
She said there were no instances at any other county schools on Monday.
Battiste said she understands that individual school administrators and teachers are not responsible for masking decisions.
"We are trying to be as respectful as possible, but we are making it known that we as parents should have this choice," she said.
Caroline County schools spokeswoman Kimberly Young said the division did not experience any anti-mask demonstrations Monday.
"The school division will be sharing a message of gratitude after the end of the school day today to express collective thanks to school leaders, staff, students, and families for supporting a productive and safe day of teaching and learning today," Young said.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools were closed Monday for a teacher workday. The division sent out a robocall Monday afternoon reminding parents that masking is still required and quoting Youngkin's advice to "love your neighbor, to listen to school principals, and to trust the legal process."
"We understand that not everyone will agree with this decision. However, with the surge of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing in our schools and community at this time, requiring masks represents a key strategy in preventing the spread of the virus," the Fredericksburg schools' message stated.
Students who attend city schools on Tuesday without a mask will be given one and expected to wear it in class and on the bus, the announcement continued.
The Spotsylvania School Board voted last week to make masks optional for students and visitors. Teachers in the division are still expected to wear face coverings according to Department of Labor health and safety standards.
Masks are optional in King George County schools for secondary students, and for elementary students with a signed waiver. Division spokeswoman Amanda Higgins said Monday that 624 out of 2,055 students in preschool through grade 5 have opt-out waivers.
