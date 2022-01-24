Stafford parents speak out against continued school mask mandate

About six Stafford County families showed up at Margaret Brent Elementary Monday morning to oppose the school division's continued mask mandate, which the parents said goes against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order.

The parents attempted to send their children into the school without masks and were told the children could not go to class, said April Battiste, the mother of two boys enrolled at Margaret Brent.

"I hate to call it a protest, because that's not what it was," Battiste said in an interview Monday morning. "This was basically us bringing our kids to school as a typical, normal day, but today was a little different. We walked in with a mask opt-out form that referenced everything that was set in place to help us have that choice that was taken away from us."

Battiste said the students were not allowed into the school without masks and were offered virtual learning at home.

"They asked us to be patient," she said.

The Stafford County School Board last week voted 5-2 to continue requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings while in school buildings.