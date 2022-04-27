Stafford School Board adopts budget

Teachers and licensed staff of Stafford County Public Schools will receive raises of between 5% and 19.5% when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Funding for the raises is included in the $373.9 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023 that the School Board adopted Tuesday.

The adopted budget presents an increase of $32.4 million over the current budget.

The county Board of Supervisors last week approved $8 million in new funding for the school division for fiscal 2023. Some of the new money will help to fund a $20.6 million investment in “teacher salary scale enhancements” that are designed to alleviate salary compression for mid-career teachers, among other achievements.

“We are a school system of people, not of things,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor stated in a press release issued Tuesday evening by the school division. “Studies show that excellent teachers are the single most important factor in student achievement. Prioritizing our most important asset allows us to provide competitive salaries, retain our great staff, and recruit new and innovative teachers into the division.”

School Board Chair Patricia Healy on Tuesday thanked supervisors for the new funding and Taylor for “presenting our case and successfully gathering the resources we need to do what we should be doing for our staff.”

“I do think that this raise ... is going to go along way to be able to not just retain but to recruit,” Healy said.

The budget also funds a 5% raise for service staff, a salary scale adjustment for bus drivers and 90 new positions—among them 20 teachers for growth, nine special education teachers, six English language teachers, four counselors and 28 bus drivers.

The investments in transportation were a concern cited by Griffis–Widewater representative Elizabeth Warner, who along with Falmouth representative Sarah Chase, did not vote for the budget.

Warner said in an interview Wednesday that she “absolutely supports the teacher pay and salary scale enhancements” and that she agrees with 90% of the budget, but that she does not feel the budget’s almost $2 million investment in hiring new bus drivers and purchasing additional buses is fiscally responsible at this time.

The board recently approved a new bell schedule and transportation plan that require these investments and that Warner said is not sustainable.

“When our budget is so tight that we’re looking for savings of $30,000 in this account or $25,000 in this account, it’s irresponsible to spend almost $2 million on an inefficient transportation system plan that we may have to revisit in the future and that will be disruptive to the community,” she said.

Warner and Chase also expressed concerns about the continued use of pandemic relief funds—which will expire in September 2024—to support operating expenses.

“Last year, I reluctantly supported the budget noting concern about operating budget expenses being paid with COVID-19 relief money,” Chase said at Tuesday’s meeting. “The current budget is doing the same thing. I cannot support a budget that will come back to haunt us.”

Chase added that she is thankful to the Board of Supervisors for the $8 million in new funding.

“I appreciate their understanding of the need to increase teacher compensation, and I’m very much in support of this part of the budget,” she said. “Our teachers are amazing and they have worked and continue to work so hard.”

