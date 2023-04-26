The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved a provisional budget for fiscal year 2024 that cut $33 million from the board's initial request.

Initiatives that the board removed from the budget include the second phase of corrections to the teacher pay scale, which would have provided an average 8.5% raise; differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions; enhancements to the paraprofessional pay scale; and contributions to a major maintenance fund and contingency fund.

The provisional budget also cuts several new full-time positions that the School Board had approved to meet new staffing standards. The positions include 11 new social workers, five new elementary school teachers and four new elementary deans of students.

The budget is considered "provisional" because the General Assembly has not yet finalized its budget for next fiscal year, meaning the amount of revenue Stafford can expect to receive from state coffers is unknown.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the board at a special meeting Tuesday that a final state budget might not be approved until mid-to-late June, but that the division needs to be able to issue contracts to employees now in order to remain competitive.

"I would like for the board to think about this as a placeholder and worst-case scenario at this point," Taylor said. "What we are looking at is the basement, not the ceiling. It will be several months before this comes to its conclusion."

The county Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved a budget that provides about $15.9 million in new money for the schools' operating fund.

The new funding will be enough to provide a 5% across-the-board raise for school employees.

The budget includes funding for 20 new full-time teaching positions and 26 full-time paraeducators to meet growing enrollment projections and the needs of special education students.

Chris Fulmer, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer, said he expects the state's final budget to include additional education funding — enough so that the division can restore the second phase of corrections to the teacher salary scale.

Taylor also stressed that the funding picture is far from clear.

"My expectation is that additional state revenue will help fill this gap immediately and we don't have to reduce anything," he said.

The School Board unanimously approved the provisional budget as it was presented by staff. Board members thanked the community for advocating for the school division during this budget season and apologized for not being able to do more.

"I am deeply disappointed that we are giving a 5% raise to our staff when others in the county are getting 8%," said Elizabeth Warner, referencing the raises for general government employees and some public safety employees that were included in the county's budget.

"We think that you deserve more than we can give you."

Alyssa Halstead said the School Board and school division leadership heard the community's advocacy "loud and clear."

"We are exceptionally sorry that the supervisors didn't hear the same thing we did," she said.