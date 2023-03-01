At a special meeting Tuesday, the Stafford School Board approved a $442 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The budget asks for $49.3 million in new funding from the county Board of Supervisors, which is $29 million more than Superintendent Thomas Taylor proposed in his budget.

“We as School Board members attended several community input meetings regarding the Superintendent’s proposed budget, and our constituents' needs were heard loud and clear,” board Chair Susan Randall said in a press release issued Tuesday. “We are bursting at the seams in almost all of our schools. We have an aging infrastructure that is further degrading due to deferred maintenance forced by budget constraints. In order to best provide for the growing needs of our students and staff, we must invest in our teaching and learning community.”

The School Board voted 6–1 to request the $442 million appropriation.

Board member Maureen Siegmund said she wants to see the county's portion of the school division's budget increase from 37.5% to closer to 45%, where it was in 2011, according to information presented to the community during a series of budget town hall meetings last month.

While the percentage of the budget funded by the county has decreased since 2011, enrollment has increased from about 27,000 to over 30,000 students.

The $442 million budget approved Tuesday calls for a total of $190 million from the county, which would make up 43% of the division's operating budget.

"I keep getting stuck on ... the county's reducing percentage of investment in our budget," Siegmund said. "(The county) has not been funding us for the growth we've had. I think we at least need to have the conversation about making up this lost ground."

Siegmund said she is especially concerned about the division's long list of needed repair, replacement and rehabilitation — or "3R" — projects.

At board meetings this year and during budget town halls last month, parents, students and staff have described the inadequate and alarming condition of some of the school division's older buildings, such as Drew Middle and North Stafford High.

School Board member Maya Guy said it's not fair to students and staff for there to be such disparity between the physical condition of schools across the division.

She also said Stafford needs to invest more money in teacher compensation, especially for hard-to-staff positions such as math teachers, school psychologists, special education teachers and paraprofessionals.

"It's time that we start going big or going home," Guy said.

Board member Alyssa Halstead said she is frustrated with the county's continued approval of new housing developments without considering the effect on school enrollment.

"I don't often throw stones across the street, but as a citizen and resident of this county, I'm frustrated," she said. "It’s very clear that we’re not getting the point across that we can’t handle any more houses. We cannot handle another subdivision. You want to bring me 1,000 new kids per year, but with what money? You’re giving us 1,000 kids and telling us to house them and educate them, and we can’t."

Taylor's initial budget request included $16.7 million to implement the second year of corrections to the licensed teacher salary scale, providing an average salary increase of 8.5%, and $6.8 million to adjust the scale for non-licensed positions, providing an average salary increase of 7.7%.

The School Board's budget contains those investments, plus $3.8 million to provide differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions; $1.8 million to improve salaries for paraprofessionals; $1.3 million to implement staffing standards; the transfer of $5 million to the capital projects fund for major maintenance projects; and $1.3 million to provide differentiated support to schools with higher populations of low-income, special education or English-learning students.

On top of that, the School Board's approved budget requests $13 million that would be allocated to contingency.

Patricia Healy was the only board member to vote against the budget.

"I have always tried to support budgets that are practicable," she said. "The fact that we used to get a higher percentage to me doesn't really say we are getting cut, it says that there are more demands on the county."

Healy said she is open to discussing a revenue-sharing agreement between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board, but noted that, "That's going to be something that takes a lot of effort on both sides."