Stafford School Board approves capital improvement priorities

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved an “aggressive” list of capital project priorities that call for opening two new elementary schools in August 2026 and replacing Hartwood Elementary School, Drew Middle School and the Rising Star Early Learning Center the following year.

These five priorities—along with building high school-only bus access roads and a new fleet services facility and renovating the fine arts wing at North Stafford High School—are rated “overdue” on the priority list of capital projects for the next 10 years that the School Board will forward to the county Board of Supervisors.

“The plans that we had originally formulated earlier this summer were not sufficient, according to constituents that we spoke to [at a series of community town halls held in the past few weeks],” Superintendent Thomas Taylor said. “They were not forward-looking enough. They did not address our needs far enough into the future. So we are delighted to bring forward a recommendation that’s a lot more aggressive.”

Taylor noted that the last new school to be built in the county was Shirley Heim Middle in 2008. Many of the projects the School Board is now rating “overdue” were originally requested years ago, he said.

The School Board first proposed replacing the Rising Star Early Learning Center, which is the oldest building in the school division, in 2007, and first requested an 18th elementary school in 2011.

“We have two rather significant needs,” Taylor said. “We have to accommodate growth—we are the second-fastest growing community in Virginia. And another issue that needs to be considered is the need to address our aging infrastructure. Some schools were built in the 1930s. That’s no longer sufficient for our needs.

“These issues are emergent, they are a crisis and they need to be addressed.”

Altogether, the two new elementary schools and rebuilds of Hartwood, Drew and Rising Star—plus the sixth county high school, which is already in the works and scheduled to open in August 2026—will cost about $520 million.

School Board members agreed with Taylor’s sense of urgency.

“Clearly, we need [all the new schools] now,” board chair Patricia Healy said. “This has gotten good traction in the community and I think now is the time that we have to move. We haven’t opened a school in a long, long time, but it’s not because it has not been on these plans. We need to send forth what we believe and will support.”

Chris Fulmer, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer, said that staff are conducting research into potential locations for the new elementary schools and will present information to the board in a closed session in October.

The School Board and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the division’s capital improvement plan.

In addition to the overdue priorities, Taylor’s proposed capital improvement plan for the next 10 years includes a countywide public day school and a rebuild of Falmouth Elementary School in 2028; a rebuild of Grafton Village and Stafford elementary schools and an indoor aquatics and activities center in 2029; and a 20th elementary school in 2030.

The School Board decided Tuesday to have a conversation about those next-level priorities at a later date.