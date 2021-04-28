Stafford School Board approves fully funded budget for new fiscal year

Chris Fulmer, school division assistant superintendent for finance and administration, said the county asked the division to look into using federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover the funding gap that would result from less local funding.

“They’ve identified items on their side that could be funded by federal funds and asked us to look at it,” Fulmer told the School Board at its meeting Tuesday evening. “They wanted to provide the $4.6 million in the transfer but at the same time wanted the School Board to fully fund their approved budget.”

In order to fully fund the budget, the division will use $1.7 million in one-time federal relief money to pay for several new positions—including 4.6 social workers and a network repair technician—as well as $300,000 worth of technology equipment, $496,000 worth of software and $30,000 worth of air filters.

School Board Member Sarah Chase said she was supportive of the budget, but questioned where funding for the social workers and software will come from once the federal relief funds expire.

“In two years we will have to make a decision about whether, if the budget was tough, to give raises or keep these social workers,” she said. “There could be some decisions down the pike. I want to alert the public about what is happening with this fully funded budget.”

