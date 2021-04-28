Stafford School Board approves fully funded budget for new fiscal year

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a fully funded $341.5 million operating budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
It will fund a minimum 5 percent raise for all school division employees, as well as teacher and service pay scale enhancements that could bump raises for some employees as high as 9 percent.
The budget will also fund 55 new positions, including five new teachers to address student population growth; six new special education teachers and six special education paraprofessionals; four new English language teachers; a new school psychologist and eight new counselors.
“This is only the second time in my 22 years of doing budgets that we have been fully funded,” School Board Member Patricia Healy said. “For 20 of those years, we’ve had to cut. So I think this is significant. I’m very grateful that we’re able to do what this board set forth.”
The budget includes $4.6 million in new revenue from Stafford County this year over last year.
Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley originally recommended about $7.8 million in new funding from the county, but the amount was reduced to $4.6 million after the Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to keep the real estate tax rate at 97 cents instead of raising it to $1.01.
Chris Fulmer, school division assistant superintendent for finance and administration, said the county asked the division to look into using federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover the funding gap that would result from less local funding.
“They’ve identified items on their side that could be funded by federal funds and asked us to look at it,” Fulmer told the School Board at its meeting Tuesday evening. “They wanted to provide the $4.6 million in the transfer but at the same time wanted the School Board to fully fund their approved budget.”
In order to fully fund the budget, the division will use $1.7 million in one-time federal relief money to pay for several new positions—including 4.6 social workers and a network repair technician—as well as $300,000 worth of technology equipment, $496,000 worth of software and $30,000 worth of air filters.
School Board Member Sarah Chase said she was supportive of the budget, but questioned where funding for the social workers and software will come from once the federal relief funds expire.
“In two years we will have to make a decision about whether, if the budget was tough, to give raises or keep these social workers,” she said. “There could be some decisions down the pike. I want to alert the public about what is happening with this fully funded budget.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele