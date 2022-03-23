Stafford School Board approves redistricting plan, new bell schedule

Two hundred students from the Park Ridge and Oaks at Park Ridge developments will move from Park Ridge Elementary to Garrisonville Elementary next year under a redistricting plan approved unanimously Tuesday night by the Stafford County School Board.

The Park Ridge plan was one of three redistricting plans the board approved Monday in efforts to relieve overcrowding at a handful of county schools.

Park Ridge, Rocky Run and Conway elementary schools are all operating at more than 105 percent of capacity this year, and Hartwood Elementary is projected to join that group of overcrowded schools next year.

The school division installed four trailers at Rocky Run to relieve overcrowding there and staff presented the School Board with redistricting options to give the other schools some breathing room.

In addition to the Park Ridge redistricting, the board on Monday approved the redistricting of 76 students from Conway to Grafton Village and Ferry Farm elementary schools, as well as the purchase of four trailers—at the cost of about $360,000—to provide space for one-on-one or small-group instruction.

The board also approved a boundary change to the Drew Middle attendance zone, to relieve overcrowding projected for next school year. Under the boundary change, 112 students will move from Drew to Dixon–Smith Middle.

The board voted to defer making a decision on a “growth management plan” for Hartwood Elementary until the fall.

Residents of the Park Ridge neighborhood have been protesting the redistricting plan since it was presented earlier this year, as it will move children from their neighborhood school to one that’s farther away.

School Board Member Maureen Siegmund, who represents the Garrisonville District where both Park Ridge and Garrisonville elementary schools are located, acknowledged these families’ distress, but said no one has been able to come up with any other workable option.

She said the board and division staff considered temporary classrooms, moving kindergarten to an early childhood program and moving fifth grade to a nearby middle school, but none of those options would create enough space at Park Ridge.

“It’s just unfathomable that we have gotten to the point where we have 200 more students in a school than we should,” Siegmund said. “It’s just one bad option after another, but do you know what else is not an option? One hundred and twenty two percent capacity. I don’t know how to fix that except to move people and I don’t know how to move people while still maintaining community.”

School Board member Susan Randall said she knows that a move is “horrible and hard.”

“But what I’m excited to hear about is the Garrisonville Elementary staff and principal knowing that this is huge and impacting and wanting to make this better [for the students coming from Park Ridge],” she said.

Also on Monday, the board approved a new bell schedule for the 2022–23 school year, which has all high schools and one elementary school—Rocky Run—starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.; all remaining elementary schools starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.; and middle schools starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

The schedule adopted for this school year has elementary students starting first, followed by middle and then high school.

In an effort to make transportation more efficient, increase daily instructional time and accommodate after-school activities and athletics, superintendent Thomas Taylor and division staff earlier this year proposed a return to the pre-pandemic bell schedule, with high school going first, followed by middle and then elementary school.

Since this schedule was proposed, elementary school teachers have been arguing—often passionately—for keeping the earlier start time for their students, describing how much better their students are doing in school this year with the school day being more in line with when they are most alert and ready to learn.

At the same time, high school students, parents and coaches have come out largely in support of high school starting first, to accommodate after-school jobs, athletics and extra-curricular activities.

School staff presented a third option, putting high school first, elementary second and middle third, earlier this month.

That option would require the purchase of new school buses and the hiring of additional drivers, but it accommodates both elementary and high school’s desire for an earlier start time.

Hartwood District representative Alyssa Halstead made the motion Monday to implement that option and it was approved by a 5–2 vote, with Griffis–Widewater representative Elizabeth Warner and Falmouth representative Sarah Chase voting against it.

Chase said she could not support the third option because she did not feel middle school families were given enough time to provide input and because of the additional expenses, including an estimated $1.6 million to purchase new buses.

Taylor said there would need to be “a follow-up budget conversation” about the expenses, but noted that “we definitely have some options” for the $1.6 million, as it would be a one-time capital expense.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.