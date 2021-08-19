Stafford School Board approves signing bonus, pay scale enhancements for bus drivers

Stafford County will offer a $3,000 sign-on bonus to new school bus drivers with a commercial driver's license and will continue offering a $1,000 bonus to new drivers without the license.

The School Board approved the bonuses Tuesday as part of the division's efforts to address a shortage of bus drivers, which the administration has identified as one of the causes of widespread transportation delays.

The additional incentive aims to attract drivers who can take on routes with minimal additional training, immediately improving service and avoiding additional training expenses, administrators told the School Board. The $3,000 bonus will be offered retroactively to all qualified new drivers hired since June 1, 2021, and will be paid out in two installments.

The School Board also approved a new starting salary for bus drivers of $22 per hour—up from $17.67.

This starting salary "leapfrogs" over competing school districts such as Prince William and Fairfax, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Administration Chris Fulmer told the School Board.

The board held a special meeting Tuesday to hear an update on transportation difficulties and proposed short- and long-term solutions.