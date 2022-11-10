Stafford School Board awards new custodial contract

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday selected a new custodial services provider to replace ABM Industries, which will end its contract with the school division effective Dec. 20.

Employees of ABM Industries who work in Stafford County schools have been asking the School Board since spring to address issues of low pay and unsafe working conditions.

ABM in August withdrew from its contract with the school division, citing "recent and ongoing negotiations with Stafford County Schools regarding the custodial contract and wage and benefits provided to ABM team members," a company spokesperson said.

The school division put out a request for proposals and received 16, including another bid from ABM. After reviewing the proposals, staff recommended awarding the contract to Associated Building Maintenance—a woman-owned contract cleaning company based in the Washington area that is not associated with ABM Industries.

The new contract will provide a minimum hourly rate for custodians of $15 per hour, a $4 increase over the current minimum. Custodians will have paid time off, as well as holidays and sick leave. The company offers health, dental and vision insurance and employs a full-time bilingual personnel department.

The annual cost of the new contract is $7.3 million, which is $1 million more than was budgeted for. The additional cost will be covered through contracted staff vacancy savings and increased state revenue due to increased enrollment, staff said in a report to the School Board.

At the board's meeting on Tuesday, board member Maya Guy made a motion not to award the new contract and instead begin discussions about making the custodians school division employees.

"I think it’s the right thing to do," Guy said. "We are preparing the whole student for society and part of that is showing that we care about people, and if we care, I don't see how we don't hire them."

Board members Elizabeth Warner and Sarah Chase said they also would support "insourcing" the custodians.

"It worries me that we are treating one group of employees differently from another group of employees," Chase said.

Other board members said they are interested in having that discussion but worry that there isn't enough time to do that before the ABM contract expires Dec. 20.

The board voted 4–3 against Guy's motion and 4–3 in support of awarding the contract to Associated Building Maintenance. The new contract is effective Dec. 21.