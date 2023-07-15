The Stafford County School Board is considering moving the replacement of Drew Middle School to the top of its capital improvement priority list and delaying the construction of a 19th county elementary school.

The board discussed this option at a work session Tuesday.

“I want to start a conversation and get the ball rolling on directing staff on priority order,” Chair Susan Randall said. “We’ve been approved (by the Board of Supervisors to fund) elementary school No. 19, but we haven’t secured where we would like that to be.”

Randall said that since there is no approved location for No. 19, she wanted to gather board members’ input into whether they should put the Drew replacement in the top spot.

The board voted in September to prioritize the construction of elementary school No. 19 over replacing either Drew or Hartwood Elementary School, which are two of the division’s oldest buildings, constructed in 1951 and 1963, respectively.

Both have significant infrastructure needs, but the board decided to prioritize meeting capacity challenges, especially at the elementary level.

According to projections presented at a series of town hall meetings on the “growth crisis” that the division hosted last fall, the student population will grow by 5,800 students in the next 10 years. Just under 3,000 of the new students will be at the elementary level.

Seven of the 17 elementary schools and three of the five high schools were operating at or over capacity last school year.

The School Board voted to request funding from supervisors to build two new elementary schools simultaneously — each with space for up to 964 students, to open in August 2026 — and to delay the rebuild of both Drew and Hartwood, as well as Rising Star Early Childhood Center.

The total cost of the two new elementary schools is estimated at $120.7 million. The estimated cost of a Drew rebuild is $89.9 million.

Though some supervisors pushed back on the School Board’s request to open two elementary schools at the same time, the Board of Supervisors agreed to both projects and to begin allocating funding this fiscal year —$25.5 million for elementary school No. 18 and $8.6 million for No. 19.

The 10-year capital improvement plan approved by supervisors this spring does not allocate funding to the Drew Middle School replacement until fiscal year 2028.

The School Board has identified a location for elementary school No. 18 off Truslow Road in the Hartwood District, but has twice voted against selecting a proffered school site in the Embrey Mill subdivision as a location for elementary school No. 19.

At Tuesday’s work session, School Board member Elizabeth Warner expressed frustration with the fact that the Board hasn’t yet approved a location for #19.

“(If we delay), we’re not going to get the 900 seats we need and we still have capacity challenges. There are lots of modular units that have been put in,” Warner said. “I can’t argue with moving Drew up. Drew is a disaster. But we still need those 900 seats and we aren’t any closer to doing that at this moment in time, and that troubles me.”

Maureen Siegmund said Drew’s infrastructure needs are too dire to ignore.

“As much as I want the schools, I feel like our need, especially when we prioritize health and safety above all, is Drew,” she said.

Randall asked division staff to come back with a list of “reasonable expectations for opening dates if we move Drew (to our next priority).”

The School Board’s priority list of capital improvement projects is due to the county government in October.

Elementary school No. 18 will still have an anticipated opening date of August 2026 regardless of what happens with No. 19.