Stafford School Board defers vote on mask requirement in "non-school" buildings

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday deferred a vote on removing the mask requirement in "non-school" buildings.
The board had been scheduled to vote on the request, which was brought in December by Rock Hill representative Patricia Healy and George Washington representative Susan Randall, but deferred the vote to "a future meeting, the date of which is uncertain."
All seven board members supported deferring the vote, but newly-seated Hartwood representative Alyssa Halstead said she wants the board to "determine and be very clear" with the community about "a stopping point" for masking and other COVID-19 mitigation procedures.
"I will not oppose [deferring the vote] but I would like health department at next meeting with some answers for these people," Halstead said. "I would like to have them come and answer questions for us and justify the continued use [of masks]."
Healy, who was elected School Board chair Tuesday evening, asked Halstead to put her questions for the health department together and share them with the rest of the board and Superintendent Thomas Taylor, who will ask the health department to respond.
Halstead also pushed back against the school division's quarantine and isolation procedures during a discussion about recent CDC guidance reducing the isolation time for someone with a positive COVID-19 test from 10 to five days, in some circumstances.
"If we continue [quarantine and isolation], we cannot create consistency in education for our kids," Halstead said. "It sets a dangerous precedent. We have all kinds of infectious diseases and we need to find the line and draw the line. These kids need to stop having their education interrupted."
Division staff are requesting that the board adopt the CDC's new guidelines, but other board members had questions about whether reducing isolation and quarantine time might pose more risks to children in school settings given the crowded conditions in some county schools and might lead to more staff shortages.
The board is expected to discuss and take action on the new quarantine and isolation guidelines at an upcoming meeting.
The board will also hold further discussion and possible action on adopting a new middle school program of studies and course catalogue, and a new regular meeting schedule that would reduce the amount of regularly scheduled meetings from two per month to one per month.
On Tuesday, in addition to electing Healy as chair, the board elected Randall as vice chair and approved the naming of the school division's new Safety and Security Operations Center for previous Superintendent Scott Kizner.
The board's next regular meeting is Jan. 25, at which Taylor will present his operating budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele