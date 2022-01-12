Stafford School Board defers vote on mask requirement in "non-school" buildings

"If we continue [quarantine and isolation], we cannot create consistency in education for our kids," Halstead said. "It sets a dangerous precedent. We have all kinds of infectious diseases and we need to find the line and draw the line. These kids need to stop having their education interrupted."

Division staff are requesting that the board adopt the CDC's new guidelines, but other board members had questions about whether reducing isolation and quarantine time might pose more risks to children in school settings given the crowded conditions in some county schools and might lead to more staff shortages.

The board is expected to discuss and take action on the new quarantine and isolation guidelines at an upcoming meeting.

The board will also hold further discussion and possible action on adopting a new middle school program of studies and course catalogue, and a new regular meeting schedule that would reduce the amount of regularly scheduled meetings from two per month to one per month.

On Tuesday, in addition to electing Healy as chair, the board elected Randall as vice chair and approved the naming of the school division's new Safety and Security Operations Center for previous Superintendent Scott Kizner.

The board's next regular meeting is Jan. 25, at which Taylor will present his operating budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

