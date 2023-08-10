The Stafford County School Board has a ways to go before it reaches consensus on what projects should top the division’s 10-year capital improvement priority, or CIP, list.

The board began discussing the CIP list for fiscal years 2025 to 2034, which it must formally adopt in October before sending it to the Board of Supervisors, at a work session last month.

It was on the agenda again for a work session Tuesday afternoon. One of the main issues is whether elementary school #19 should remain at the top of the priority list or should be replaced by a rebuild of Drew Middle School.

The School Board voted last year to make elementary school #19 a priority and to have it open in August 2026, the same year as elementary school #18. The Board of Supervisors approved funding for both elementary schools as part of the budget process for fiscal year 2024, which began July 1.

The total estimated cost to build both schools is $137.7 million. The rationale for opening two elementary schools at once was to meet enrollment needs and save money by consolidating the design process.

The School Board has approved a site for elementary school #18 off Truslow Road in the Hartwood district, but has twice voted against selecting a proffered school site in the Embrey Mill subdivision as a location for #19.

Because of this delay, division staff in a draft priority list presented to the board at Tuesday’s work session recommend pushing the opening of #19 back to August 2027, but still keeping it at the top of the priority list — after high school #6, which is out for bid currently, and elementary school #18, which is in the design process.

However, some board members indicated that they would have trouble supporting this recommendation.

“I would say one of the things I wanted to do was making sure upon approval (by supervisors of elementary school #19) that we have land identified,” said School Board Chair Susan Randall during Tuesday’s work session.

Randall, along with Patricia Healy, Maureen Siegmund and Alyssa Halstead, voted against accepting the proffered school site in Embrey Mill.

“I see (on this list) that we have sites identified, but it’s not an approved identified site by this board,” Randall said. “Again, I want to make sure that we’re final on that.”

None of the board members who voted against the Embrey Mill site have spoken publicly about why, but Siegmund wrote in a post on her School Board Facebook page that she thinks the 19th elementary school should be located in the northeast of the county, north of U.S. 17 and east of U.S. 1.

She said this would keep students at schools closer to their own homes.

Siegmund said Tuesday that she feels more conversation is needed about elementary school #19 before she can make a decision as to where it should be on the priority list.

“That’s the big outlier,” Siegmund said.

Halstead said at the work session that she would like to have a conversation with the Board of Supervisors about assisting the School Board with land acquisition.

She also said that she has major concerns about the health and safety of Drew Middle School, which is one of the division’s oldest buildings and is overdue for a replacement.

“I feel pulled to the status of Drew Middle” as a priority, Halstead said.

The draft CIP priority list presented by staff at the work session has four projects scheduled for completion in August 2028 — the replacement of Drew, Rising Star Early Learning Center, the Public Day School and Hartwood Elementary School.

These four projects together are estimated to cost almost $300 million.

According to staff, Rising Star and Hartwood have facility condition index ratings of 37.5% and 20.3% respectively.

Jason Towery, executive director of facilities and maintenance, said a rating higher than 20% means the building is in “serious need of repairs” and over 30% is “pretty much to the point where the building should be let go or demolished.”

School Board Vice Chair Patricia Healy said she wants to start talking with supervisors about putting these four projects to a bond referendum.

Siegmund said the projects are overdue and that if supervisors “are not on board with funding them responsibly and appropriately, I’m not putting it out to a vote.”

Towery also discussed with the School Board a possible new approach to tackling major mechanical, HVAC and paving projects that are currently on the division’s “3R” — repair, replacement and rehabilitation — project list.

He suggested that rather than undertaking these projects piece by piece, they could be combined into a larger renovation project.

“So you would pull a whole wing of school offline, use trailers and do a full rebuild of that section,” he said. “It would bring all the piecemeal renovations over into the main CIP list, bringing attention to the fact that there is a ‘hidden cost’ in the 3R list that isn’t visible.”

Towery said there are 26 modular units now in place to relieve overcrowding at county elementary schools.

“The hope would be that if we could get through some of the new constructions, that those could be repurposed or reused (to house students) for these renovation projects,” he said.

Board members Maya Guy and Elizabeth Warner said this suggestion makes sense, but Chase said she is concerned about how the community would react to taking a large section of a school offline.

The board members did agree that the division’s capital improvement challenges are like Sisyphus rolling an immense boulder up a mountain only for it to roll to the bottom every time it nears the top.

The CIP list will be on the agenda for discussion again at the board’s next work session. It is scheduled for a vote in October.