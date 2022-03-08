Stafford School Board hears from public about redistricting options

The Stafford County School Board is considering targeted redistricting to take effect next year as a “short-term” strategy for managing growth in the school division, and parents are not happy about it.

The board held a public hearing Tuesday on proposed redistricting plans that would affect seven elementary schools and two middle schools.

“[Capacity issues] are going to be ever present until new schools are built,” said Tiffany Marshall, the mother of two kindergarteners at Park Ridge Elementary. “But moving children from a school that is in walking distance to a school that is six miles away round trip seems like the very worst case scenario and should not be entertained as the only option available.”

There are about 30,000 students enrolled in Stafford public schools, according to the official 2021 fall membership count. That means enrollment both recovered from a pandemic-related dip and increased by 3 percent compared to the 2019–2020 school year.

Enrollment projections show the student population is expected to grow by 8 percent—or 2,200 students—in the next five years, and by 19 percent—or 5,900 students—by 2032.

This year, five elementary schools—Park Ridge, Conway, Rocky Run, Hartwood and Hampton Oaks—are at or over capacity.

In five years, Falmouth, Stafford, Kate Waller Barrett and Moncure will also be overcrowded.

None of the five county middle schools are at capacity this school year, but projections show that Drew Middle School will be over capacity next year and both Drew and H.H. Poole Middle will be over capacity in five years.

Stafford’s approved ten-year capital improvement plan does not have a new elementary or middle school opening until August 2030.

In January, division staff proposed boundary changes to balance enrollment between Park Ridge, Garrisonville, Hartwood and Margaret Brent elementary schools.

The first of two Park Ridge plans under consideration—known as scenario B—would move 175 students from the Park Ridge and Oaks at Park Ridge subdivisions to Garrisonville Elementary.

That change would mean 27 children who can walk to school this year would ride buses to Garrisonville next year.

The other Park Ridge plan—scenario D—shifts 179 students to Garrisonville and creates an island in the Park Ridge attendance zone.

The first of two Hartwood plans moves 81 students to Margaret Brent Elementary. That plan would affect 23 neighborhoods around U.S. 17, Hartwood Road and Curtis Park.

The second Hartwood plan would move 84 students from 16 neighborhoods near Truslow Road to Brent Elementary and would create an island disconnected from the rest of the Brent attendance zone.

To relieve overcrowding at Conway Elementary, staff recommend installing six trailers, or “relocatable classrooms.” The School Board is also considering a boundary change that would reassign 37 students to Ferry Farm Elementary and 39 students to Grafton Village Elementary.

Park Ridge parents who spoke Tuesday are upset at the idea of their children being moved out of the neighborhood school.

“For almost 30 years, the children of Park Ridge have attended the school,” said Rosemary Guttierez. “We all know why this [redistricting] is happening. It’s happening to accommodate the new development at Embrey Mill. It’s not the fault of the residents of Embrey Mill that the school they were promised wasn’t built. But it’s certainly not the fault of Park Ridge residents, and what precedent does it set to redistrict students out of neighborhood schools because of development?”

Nicole Gramenopoulos, an Embrey Mill resident, said parents in her neighborhood were “enraged” when their students were moved from Winding Creek Elementary to Park Ridge in the last redistricting, which occurred in 2019. She said those parents would be happy to have their children return to Winding Creek.

Gremenopoulos said Embrey Mill will have 1,800 homes when development is complete, and if there are children in only half of those homes, there will still be enough to fill an entire school.

“You are continuing to ignore the problem that is Embrey Mill,” she said. “The solution is one that the School Board refuses to admit—a redistricting of the whole county.”

Following the public hearing, the board heard a new proposal for adding eight trailers to Park Ridge, but board members didn’t like the fact that students would need to go back and forth between the classrooms and the main building in order to use the bathroom.

Garrisonville District representative Maureen Siegmund acknowledged that there is no easy solution to the problem of overcrowding at Park Ridge Elementary.

“Are we going to move students who are literally in their [neighborhood’s] namesake school, or are we going to go back through the list and redistrict other students twice?” Siegmund said. “Those are the two balls we have in the air.”

The board is expected to vote on all or some combination of the growth-management options on March 22.

