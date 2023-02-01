Stafford School Board holds budget work session

A math error by the Virginia Department of Education will result in the Stafford School Board needing to cut between $1.1 million and $2.6 million from its budget for the current fiscal year, which is more than halfway over.

The error also means Stafford will receive about $3.7 million less in basic aid from the state for next fiscal year's budget, meaning the division will need to request that much more in local funding to cover its needs.

Stafford Superintendent Thomas Taylor presented the School Board with the updated figures during a budget work session Tuesday.

"This is going to call for us to make some changes mid-year in order to be able to finish this year in the black," Taylor said. "For the commonwealth to pull a fast one right now is not just alarming, it's a little unconscionable."

The VDOE notified school divisions late last week that due to a formula error, it had overstated the amount of state aid going to local school divisions by roughly $201 million.

Taylor told the School Board that the VDOE has not yet released an updated calculator tool for divisions to use to determine exactly how much less money they will receive, so his estimates are based on "back of the envelope" math.

He said division staff will have recommendations for how to deal with the current year's budget shortfall at the School Board's Feb. 14 meeting.

The main purpose of Tuesday's work session was to take a "deep dive" into the discretionary expenditures that Taylor included in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, as well as to discuss high priorities that were not included.

The $416 million proposed operating budget includes a $16.7 million investment in updating the teacher salary scale to make it more competitive with Prince William County.

This would be the second year of a five-year plan to establish a teacher salary scale similar to Prince William's. Every year, the salary scale will adjust so salaries increase by 3% each year, first for those with zero to five years of experience, then for those with zero to 10 years, then zero to 15 and finally zero to 20.

All other salaries increase by 1.5% every year under the plan, which is designed to relieve pay compression that occurs when employees who have been with an organization for a long time make less than new hires.

Taylor's proposed budget for next fiscal year contains a similar plan for fixing the salary scale for service employees.

The board then discussed other priorities that Taylor did not include in his budget proposal.

At the top of that list is a $3.8 million plan to offer differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions such as math teachers, psychologists, social workers and special education teachers.

Right now, the division has 15 vacant math teacher positions, 13 vacant psychologist positions and 27 vacant special education positions.

Taylor said there is an "unfriendly answer" to the question of how the division is dealing with 15 fewer math teachers than it requires, involving long-term substitutes, increased class sizes and teachers taking on extra classes.

"That’s not the situation we want our schools to be in, especially in these high-needs areas," he said.

Taylor discussed other priorities that were not included in the budget proposal, such as compensation for para educators at $1.5 million, contributing to a major maintenance fund at $2 million and increasing site-based allocations for schools with needier populations at $1.4 million.

"We'd propose adding $25 per student with disabilities, English language learner or economically disadvantaged student," Taylor said. "We believe kids should be able to come to our schools and access all levels of content without passing ancillary fees on to their families."

The division will host a series of budget town hall meetings next week to receive public input. The board will hold additional budget work sessions Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.