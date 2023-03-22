Members of the Stafford School Board made a push for dramatically increased funding from the county Board of Supervisors during a joint meeting of the two boards on Tuesday.

The School Board is requesting a budget increase of $49.2 million from the county for the school division's operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The request is $25.4 million more than the local funding increase proposed by division superintendent Thomas Taylor and $37.5 more than the amount proposed by County Administrator Randal Vosburg.

Vosburg has proposed a $12.7 million local increase to fund teacher pay and school programs, but School Board Chair Susan Randall said that number includes $1 million for capital projects that are not part of the school's operating budget, so the real proposed increase is $11.7 million.

At Tuesday's joint meeting, each School Board member presented on a different aspect of the school division's needs, leading to the conclusion that years of underfunding have resulted in a system that is overcrowded and underperforming.

"You are in a perfect position to change and improve these outcomes," Randall said to supervisors.

According to the School Board's presentation, the percentage of the school division's budget coming from county funds has dropped from 45% in 2011 to 37.5% in the current fiscal year.

At the same time, enrollment has grown from 27,000 students in 2011 to over 30,000 today — and is projected to grow by 6,000 students in the next 10 years.

Three of the county's five high schools and seven of the 17 elementary schools will be over capacity next school year, according to enrollment projections.

Enrollment numbers coupled with the ongoing teacher shortage means that class sizes are larger than state recommendations, which call for one teacher per 24 students in kindergarten through grade 3 and one per 25 students in grades 4 through 6.

"We are at 26:1 in some of our better situations, sometimes 30:1," School Board member Alyssa Halstead said.

Larger classes mean more demands are placed on teachers and the salary structure does not do enough to incentivize them to stay, school officials argued.

More than half of Stafford's teachers have less than 10 years of experience. Teachers are leaving within their first five years, board member Elizabeth Warner said, and they are either exiting the profession completely or going to another school division — often Prince William County, where they can make on average $25,000 more per year.

School buildings, many of which are more than 20 years old, are also under stress, board member Maureen Siegmund said. Funding over the years has not included enough to save for major maintenance expenses, resulting in those projects needing to be debt-financed, costing the county more in the long run.

"I believe our community would rather pay for required upkeep on our county assets than continually pay for emergency repairs," Siegmund said.

The School Board's budget request includes funding to address these needs — $16.7 million to implement the second year of a five-year plan to bring the teacher salary scale closer to that of Prince William; $6.8 million to provide raises to non-licensed and support staff; $3.8 million in differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions such as math and special education teachers; $5 million for a major maintenance fund; and $1.3 million in support for schools with higher populations of English learners and special education and low-income students.

The School Board's budget also includes a request for $12.2 million in contingency funding. The total $49.2 million ask equates to 43% of the division's operating budget coming from the local government.

"The only way we can control the education [our children] are getting is with local funds," Siegmund said. "State funds are formulaic and federal funds are even more restricted."

Supervisors acknowledged that the school division's needs are pressing and indicated a willingness to accommodate them.

"We have to do a lot more than we have been doing," said supervisor Monica Gary. "I think we can achieve that. I believe this board understands the necessity of this."

Tinesha Allen said the situation is one of "chickens [having] come home to roost."

"What this is showing us is that at the end of the day, our tax rate is not going to be something people are going to be comfortable with, but this is what is needed," she said. "This is what we have to do. A budget is indicative of a county's priorities. When we set the tax rate later, we have to show what our priorities are."