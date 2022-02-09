Stafford School Board makes changes to contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday adopted new COVID-19 mitigation procedures that include reducing isolation and quarantine time and limiting contact tracing.

The required isolation period for students and staff who test positive for the virus has been reduced to five days.

The quarantine period for those who are close contacts of a positive case has also been reduced to five days and is no longer required, but recommended.

Staff and families will continue to be notified when there is a positive case of COVID-19 in a classroom, but the school division will no longer conduct contact tracing for every individual case.

Instead, the division will prioritize contact tracing in "high-risk" situations.

George Hummer, executive director of student services, explained to the board during a work session Tuesday evening that "high-risk" situations involve teachers; essential workers; immunocompromised staff or students or those at high risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19; and during "high-transmission" events such as P.E., chorus and athletic events.

These changes are based on updated guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, which reflects recent findings about how the newer variants of the virus affect the population.

These newer variants have resulted in higher overall cases and higher transmission, but also in a higher percentage of asymptomatic cases and a lower percentage of severe illness.

The newer variants have a shorter incubation period, with the risk of transmission being highest during the first few days of symptomatic illness or immediately after a positive test.

There have been 362 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and 2,460 among students since school began, Hummer said, but the number of cases contracted in school have been much lower—29 and 107, respectively.

He said staff continue to recommend the universal mask mandate because it has allowed school to be open for in-person instruction with reduced social distancing to 3 feet from 6 feet, which is permitted when all students are masked.

"We will be able to continue that with universal masking," he said. "If [universal masking] goes away, it will pose a difficulty with staying safe when we can only distance 3 feet apart."

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the mask mandate, and Hummer did present a plan Tuesday for how to pivot to a mask-optional policy.

According to the plan, the division will notify parents of an effective date and parents will be responsible for setting mask expectations for their children.

"We would not be able to track that," Hummer said. "It would be way too complicated."

Students would still need to wear a mask on the bus and in the Head Start program, per federal mandates, and students will also need to wear a mask for five days after returning from isolation and quarantine, according to VDH and VDOE guidelines.

Hummer said N95 or KN95 masks will be provided for staff upon request.

