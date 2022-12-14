Stafford School Board passes new sexually explicit materials policy, staffing standards

The Stafford School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content, as well as a first reading of a regulation for implementing the new policy.

The new policy is required by a law passed this spring by the General Assembly, which tasked the Virginia Department of Education with developing model policies for ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.

Local school boards must pass their own policies that are consistent with, but may be more comprehensive than, the model policies by Jan. 1, 2023.

Stafford's policy was made available to the public last month. It establishes procedures for schools to identify instructional materials with sexually explicit content, ensure parental notification of such content, permit parents to review the content and ensure alternative instructional material is made available "in a non-punitive manner" to any parent who requests it.

Library materials are only considered to be instructional materials when "identified by the teacher for completion of an assignment, or as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program," according to the approved policy.

The regulations for implementing the new policy were developed by a committee consisting of central office staff, school administrators and teachers, according to the agenda item for Tuesday's School Board meeting.

The policy outlines the responsibilities of school principals, teachers and parents.

Principals are responsible for establishing "an internal process" for ensuring parental notification of sexually explicit content and maintaining a list of such content by grade and subject on the school's website.

Teachers who opt to include material with sexually explicit content, as it is defined by Virginia Code, must request approval from the school principal, provide written notice to parents at least 30 days before use and provide alternate material if parents request it.

"When students are required to select texts for independent reading, the student’s teacher will give parents advance notice," the proposed regulations state. "It is the parent’s responsibility to review their child’s chosen resources and discuss their options."

The board is expected to approve the new regulations at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Following the board's unanimous approval of the new policy, Falmouth representative Sarah Chase thanked superintendent Thomas Taylor for bringing the policy to the board and for "not putting an undue burden on our teachers."

Also on Tuesday, the board approved new staffing standards for the school division as part of its five-year strategic plan.

"This is a big one," Taylor said. "It's an exciting overhaul. We have parsed out a lot that can be done over the next seven fiscal years."

The new standards, if fully implemented, would lower the classroom cap for kindergarten from 24 to 22, for 1st grade from 26 to 23, for 2nd and 3rd grades from 26 to 24 and for 4th and 5th grades from 27 to 25.

Elementary schools would have a minimum of five resource teachers and an additional part-time reading specialist per 550 students in grades K–3.

Each middle school would have a testing coordinator/school improvement specialist, and one school security officer per 500 students. The ratio of middle school counselors per students would be increased from 1:325 to 1:300.

Each high school would have one work-based learning teacher and a dean of students and there would be one counselor per 250 students, up from 1:325.

Every elementary and middle school would have a math specialist, and all levels would have more clerical staff, special education teachers and special education paraprofessionals, ESL teachers, school psychologists and social workers.

There would also be new positions at all levels—a coordinator of 504 plans for students with mental or physical disabilities, bilingual family engagement personnel and one daily contracted substitute per every 20 students.

The implementation plan approved by the board Tuesday calls for 12.9 new full-time positions in fiscal year 2024, 69.6 in fiscal year 2025, 39 in fiscal year 2026 and 69.5 in 2027.

Full implementation of the staffing standards would cost $17.6 million over the next four fiscal years.

School Board Chair Patricia Healy said the new staffing standards "put us back on a path to excellence."

"It's important to note that this is what we're aspiring to," she said. "There are no guarantees. There will be some exceptions."

Also on Tuesday, the board agreed to request about $3.2 million from the Board of Supervisors for the installation of 26 modular classrooms for next school year.

According to revised capacity standards the board approved Tuesday, Falmouth, Hampton Oaks, Hartwood, Park Ridge, Stafford and Winding Creek elementary schools will require modular classrooms next year.

Projections for the following year show that Park Ridge will require six more modular classrooms and Grafton Village and Garrisonville elementary schools will also need extra space.

By fiscal year 2028, all existing elementary schools will have a deficit of classrooms.

The school division is proposing to open two new elementary schools in fall 2026.