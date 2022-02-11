Stafford School Board rescinds mask mandate

Stafford County Public Schools will no longer require students and visitors to wear masks while in school buildings starting Feb. 22.

The motion approved Thursday night includes language stating that the division will still recommend the wearing of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that "no students shall be treated differently because of their status of wearing or not wearing a mask or face covering."

The School Board approved the motion to rescind the mask mandate by a 5–2 vote at a special called meeting Thursday night, following two hours of comment from the public. Falmouth representative Sarah Chase and Aquia representative Maya Guy voted against rescinding the mandate.

While the majority of speakers on Thursday were in support of ending the mandate, Guy said that the majority opinion in her district is that the mandate should stay in place.

"People's feelings are valid and their lived experiences matter," Guy said, acknowledging the often strongly-worded and emotional statements made Thursday by the public, both in favor of and opposed to rescinding the mandate. "I still have heard more from people in my district telling me, 'Don’t change your vote.'"

Chase cited her desire to follow the legal opinion given to the board by its attorney, Jennifer Parrish.

"I’m not a lawyer, so I have to rely on the legal opinion we received," Chase said. "I’m concerned that the 22nd is a little too soon, and I would be happy to wait for the Virginia General Assembly and the governor to go through the correct process."

Parrish's legal opinion, which the School Board approved releasing to the public as part of the motion rescinding the division's mask mandate, is that the School Board's policy requiring masking is in compliance with Virginia law and consistent with the Arlington County Circuit Court's Feb. 4 ruling, which found that the governor cannot use emergency powers to override the decision of local school boards.

As a result of that ruling, the court issued a temporary restraining order on enforcement of Youngkin's Executive Order 2, which allows parents to opt out of school mask requirements.

Parrish said the Virginia Supreme Court's Feb. 7 dismissal of another lawsuit brought against Youngkin by a group of Chesapeake parents "does not provide any guidance to School Boards, as the Petition was dismissed purely on procedural grounds."

"The ruling from the Arlington Circuit Court, however, in granting a temporary injunction/restraining order prohibiting enforcement of EO2, is significant," Parrish wrote. "This means that, until a final ruling is made in this case (which may ultimately go to the Virginia Supreme Court), Executive Order 2 cannot be enforced, and [Senate Bill 1303] remains in effect as the law of the land."

Hartwood representative Alyssa Halstead, who has been vocal about her opposition to mask mandates from the start of her School Board campaign, said she considers Parrish's legal opinion to be "semi-one-sided."

"From my perspective, a legal opinion is given from two sides of the coin and I feel has not been done," Halstead said. "It's not a single path and I believe from the way I’ve been reading [the legal opinion] that I’ve been given a single path and that's what has caused me to reach out for more information."

Board Chair Patricia Healy, George Washington representative Susan Randall and Griffis–Widewater representative Elizabeth Warner said their support for rescinding the mandate comes from a belief that masking is no longer practicable for Stafford County.

Senate Bill 1303, which is in effect until Aug. 1, requires Virginia school boards to offer in-person instruction that adheres “to the maximum extent practicable” to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines from the CDC. The CDC currently recommends universal masking in schools.

"Since this issue has risen to the top, I feel I have gotten a lot of information, a lot of facts—real facts—that in my opinion show that this is not practicable for our community," Healy said.

Warner said she also "questions the practicability of keeping students in masks."

"I think there are many students who are struggling, especially early learners," she said. "I do agree with releasing the legal position because currently the legislative body has not kept up with the executive orders and the other decisions and until that happens, I think it's important that we release that legal opinion."

The Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a bill allowing parents to ignore local school boards’ mandates on children wearing masks in school. The legislation will be taken up soon in the House of Delegates, where Republicans, who generally support lifting the mandate, have a 52–48 majority.

Stafford students will continue to be required to wear masks while on school buses, per a federal order, as will students and staff of the Head Start program.

Students will also have to wear masks for five days after returning to school following a positive COVID-19 test, according to new guidelines the School Board approved Tuesday.

In a letter to the school community Friday morning, superintendent Thomas Taylor said staff and students will be provided with KN95 or N95 masks and other personal protective equipment "upon request."

"We know that for some, [removing the mandate] causes concern," Taylor wrote, noting that students will continue to keep three feet of social distance in school "to the extent practicable."

"Our priority is to keep staff and students safe while schools remain open for in-person learning," he wrote.

