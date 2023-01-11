Stafford School Board seats first student representatives

The Stafford School Board on Tuesday seated its first-ever student representatives in what Superintendent Thomas Taylor called "a historic moment."

Katherine Buckman, a junior at Mountain View High School, was chosen to be student representative to the board for 2023. Maraki Solomon, a junior at Brooke Point High School, will serve as alternate.

"We have our first-time student representatives that will be sitting up here with us, working with us, deciding with us and we are so excited for these two women," said newly elected School Board Chair Susan Randall after the board approved the appointment of Buckman and Solomon.

The board late last year approved a new policy and regulation authorizing the selection of a student representative and alternate.

"The opinions and concerns of the students in the school division are important to the board," the new policy, 1124, states.

The student representatives will serve in an advisory role, and cannot vote or attend closed meetings, according to the policy. Their purpose will be to "establish a direct link between Stafford Schools students and the elected body that governs them," enabling the student body to have input into policies of the board and providing students with an opportunity to serve their community and learn about governance.

The representatives are expected to attend all regular, open meetings and work sessions, and are selected through an application and interview process overseen by the superintendent and a selection committee.

Buckman and Solomon received training on Tuesday afternoon prior to the School Board meeting, Randall said.

She noted that the student representatives told the board that the top concerns of the student body are drugs, violence and social media. By contrast, the top concern of the Stafford parents and community members is growth.

"So you can see right away that we have a really nice opportunity here to work with our students," Randall said. "While we do hear a parent perspective, [getting] a student perspective is actually quite a gift for us."

Buckman will give a report during each regular meeting. On Tuesday she said she is "[looking] forward to representing the voice of the student, which is absolutely critical" and is "beyond excited" for the opportunity to serve.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board approved a plan to install 26 modular classrooms to relieve crowding at six county elementary schools next school year.

Four trailers will be installed at Falmouth Elementary, four at Hampton Oaks, four at Hartwood, six at Park Ridge, four at Stafford and four at Winding Creek.

The division plans to purchase the trailers at a cost of about $3.2 million, to be appropriated from the capital improvement fund following approval by the Board of Supervisors.

Taylor told the board that purchasing the trailers makes more financial sense than leasing them, since they will be in use for at least three years and hold potential resale value.

The division is working toward opening two new elementary schools in August 2024.

"We're still advocating for elementary schools 18 and 19 to be built," said Rockhill representative Patricia Healy, who was elected vice chair for 2023. "I don’t want to lose sight of our quest and hoping our student reps can help us build community support for [the new schools]."