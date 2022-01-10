Stafford School Board to consider removing mask requirement for "non-school" buildings

Then-Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung said students do enter "non-school" buildings such as the School Board Chambers and the Professional Development Building, and bus drivers leave the transportation building to drive students in school buses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"So even though we say that the students are not there, they are there, and it’s not only about students, it's about staff, it's about teachers, it's about keeping everyone safe," said Yeung, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November.

Falmouth representative Sarah Chase supported moving the request to information to "give the public opportunity to weigh in and to hear from the health department," but Rock Hill representative Patricia Healy—who had the request placed on the agenda along with George Washington representative Susan Randall—said the public would have enough time between the December and January meetings to provide input.

"I will not support moving it to information because then it's over six weeks from now [before we vote,]" Healy said at the Dec. 14 meeting. "This item does not apply where masks are mandated by law or regulation. This is strictly where it’s optional."