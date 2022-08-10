Stafford School Board to hold special meeting on convocation incident

The Stafford County School Board will hold a special meeting Aug. 23 to hear a report on what went wrong during the planning and execution of last week's convocation event, which left more than 80 attendees in need of medical attention due to heat.

The convocation was held Friday morning at Virginia Credit Union Stadium and was meant to gather all division staff together to kick off the new school year and the new strategic plan, "Elevate Stafford." However, soaring temperatures caused the event to be halted early and eight division staff were transported to local hospitals to be treated for heat-related illness.

On Tuesday, the School Board held a special meeting before and after its regular business meeting to "evaluate the performance of the superintendent," according to the agenda, and agreed to call for the after-action report.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor addressed the board and the community at the beginning of the regular meeting, taking "full responsibility for the way the event ended."

"Even for those who did not receive medical attention, it was traumatic to see friends and colleagues in distress," Taylor said. "I am profoundly sorry that so many of our Stafford family were adversely affected and I sincerely apologize to the entirety of Team Stafford for the event."

Taylor promised that he and his team will learn from the failure and will address "the organizational culture that we have in Stafford County Public Schools."

He said people should have "the freedom ... to say something that concerns them without fear or worry.

"This is tough in any large organization, but for us especially, for some reason," Taylor said. "I haven't gotten to the root of that, but we need to change that perception on a large scale."

The Stafford Education Association earlier this week released a statement noting that staff had expressed concerns about the heat forecast for Aug. 5.

"Why weren't we listened to?" SEA vice president Christian Peabody asked Taylor and board members during public comments on Tuesday.

The SEA is also asking that restitution payments be made to all employees and that the division make better accommodations for medically fragile staff at future events.

Taylor said Tuesday that he will hold two "listening and healing sessions" for staff in coming weeks.

"We can do better and we will do better, because we must do better," he said. "We will be sharing our findings as we unpack this issue."

Board members on Tuesday said the events of the convocation were upsetting but asked staff to allow Taylor and the division leadership team to learn from the mistakes.

"We would be remiss to treat the superintendent any differently than a teacher or student," Sarah Chase said. "People are allowed to make mistakes. People in Central Office are allowed to make mistakes. We want people to make mistakes and then learn from our mistakes."