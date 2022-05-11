Stafford School Board to meet once a month beginning in June

Beginning in June, the Stafford School Board will reduce its meeting schedule from twice a month to once a month throughout the year.

In a 5–2 vote, the board approved a new policy governing meetings and an amended meeting schedule for the remainder of 2022 on Tuesday evening.

According to the new policy, regular business meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Each regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at which staff will present information items for the board to discuss.

The regular meeting will begin with a closed session if required, followed by approval of the consent agenda—which the board can use to approve routine and "non-controversial" items in bulk—and then awards and recognitions, public comments and action items.

Superintendent and board member comments will come at the end of the regular business meeting.

The new policy requests that board members keep the fourth Tuesday of each month free in case additional regular or special meetings need to be called.

Board members Sarah Chase and Maureen Siegmund were not in support of the new meeting policy.

Chase said she is concerned about limiting the community's ability to speak to the board during public comments and to hear information items before they are up for action.

"I have concern about information items presented during a work session rather than the meeting because work sessions are not televised and we don't have as much of the public attending," Chase said. "The information may not get out to the public in the same way and people may feel we are trying to just slip decisions in under the rug."

Siegmund said she doesn't think "we are in a place where we should be cancelling opportunities to be together."

She also said that meeting only once a month would slow down the board's ability to act.

"I have concern about a slowing down of business," Siegmund said. "We bring [agenda items] up once for information and then for action now, so [under the new policy], something that could have been done in 30 days will now take 60 days, unless we do everything in one night, which we don't like to do."

Others said meeting once a month will give staff time to thoroughly research agenda items before they are presented.

"Right now, it’s a hamster wheel that staff is on," said board member Maya Guy. "They are preparing for next meeting as soon as one is over. One meeting per month will affect that in a positive way, so staff can do their due diligence."

Alyssa Halstead said she supports holding one meeting a month because it will give her more time to meet with constituents in a less formal setting.

"This podium acts like a barrier sometimes," she said. "I would like to bring myself out from this chair once a month."

The motion to approve the new meeting policy contains a provision stating that the board will evaluate in six months whether or not it is successful.

The new policy goes into effect June 1.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.