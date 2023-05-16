The Stafford County School Board has twice voted narrowly against selecting a potential site in the Embrey Mill neighborhood for the 19th county elementary school.

On April 11 and again on May 9, the board voted 4–3 to reject the parcel, which is located between Mine Road and Boxelder Drive in the Garrisonville District.

Board Chair Susan Randall, Vice Chair Patricia Healy and board members Alyssa Halstead and Maureen Siegmund — who represents the Garrisonville District — voted both times against selecting the parcel after closed session discussions.

The 23-acre parcel, known as tax map parcel 29-53K, is one of two that were proffered by Embrey Mill developer NASH Stafford, LLC, as possible sites for new county schools.

The other site, located to the south at the intersection of Mine and Embrey Mill roads, is larger but it includes a floodplain and has a water easement running through it, according to Stafford GIS maps, which makes its potential use as a school site more complicated.

The Board of Supervisors in April approved a resolution requesting that the developer dedicate both sites to the county by May 19.

The School Board's unanimously approved capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2027 calls for two new elementary schools — Nos. 18 and 19 — as well as a new high school to open in August 2026, and supervisors last month approved funding for the three projects as part of its budget and capital improvement plan.

School division staff have estimated that it will take between two and three years to build a new school.

Elementary school No. 18 and high school No. 6 will be co-located on a parcel between U.S. 17 and Truslow Road in the Hartwood District, according to the division's facilities and maintenance website.

The School Board approved the Hartwood location for the sixth high school in January 2020. The area is one of three that school division staff identified as high-growth areas during a series of town halls held last summer to address the "growth crisis."

The other two high-growth areas are along U.S. 1 near the Stafford Courthouse and along Garrisonville Road, where the Embrey Mill parcel is located.

According to the presentation from last summer's town halls, the school division needs six new schools in the next 10 years to alleviate overcrowding and meet projected enrollment increases.

As of August 2022, six of the county's 17 elementary schools and three of its five high schools were overcrowded.

According to a presentation given last year by the school division's Capital Improvement Program Advisory Committee, there is a shortage of appropriate and available locations for new schools.

The division owns a property on Clift Farm Road in the Falmouth District, but according to a 2019 presentation by the site selection committee for high school six, the property is not suitable because it has a single access road and would require a "significant" investment in water, sewer, communication and electrical utilities.

The division also owns a 6-acre site in the George Washington District, known as the Riverbend site, but it is too small for an elementary school, according to a 2022 report on undeveloped school-owned land and proffered sites.

There is another proffered school site in the Westlake development in the Hartwood District, but unlike the Embrey Mill sites, it has not yet been requested by the Board of Supervisors.

None of the School Board members who voted against selecting the Embrey Mill site explained their opposition except for Alyssa Halstead, who said before the April 11 vote that she was "not comfortable" with supporting the selection "with the information we've been given."

Board members Sarah Chase, Elizabeth Warner and Maya Guy said selecting the Embrey Mill site will enable the division to open the new school in August 2026. which is when all board members agreed that it is needed.

Last month, supervisors and School Board members received an email from Nathan Mowery, an Embrey Mill resident, asking them to look elsewhere for a site for elementary school No. 19.

"Although land may be readily available in our neighborhood, Embrey Mill, we are asking the Board to put in the hard work of identifying land for this school where it is truly needed, and not simply where it is convenient," Mowery wrote. "By taking the easy route and placing another elementary school in Garrisonville District we understand it may reduce overcrowding, but it will compound the problems we see with school traffic."

The email was accompanied by a petition signed by a group of 90 Embrey Mill neighbors, some of them living at the same address.

In a post on her School Board Facebook page, Siegmund said growth alone isn't the problem the school division is facing.

"Poor growth management is our problem," she wrote.

She said three out of four elementary schools in the Garrisonville district have students bused in from other districts, while students who live in the district are attending schools outside the district.

Building elementary school No. 19 in Garrisonville will lead to higher transportation costs for county residents due to more bussing, Siegmund wrote.

"I believe that if we build ES 19 on the Northeast side of the County (North of 17, East of Route 1) we can alleviate a lot of issues that our county struggles with" by keeping kids at schools closer to their homes, she wrote.