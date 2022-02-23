Stafford School Board's budget request will include $20 million for correcting teacher salary scale

The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a budget for next fiscal year that would include $20 million to update the licensed teacher salary scale.

If the funding were implemented, 2,200 school division employees would receive raises of between 5 and 19 percent.

The total $377.3 million operating budget includes a request of $8 million in new revenue from the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, for a total of $141 million from the county—a 6 percent increase over the current fiscal year.

It anticipates $224.4 million from the state and is built on a $5.4 million decrease to the base budget for this fiscal year, the bulk of that due to savings from vacant staff positions.

If approved by the Board of Supervisors, it would fund 60 new full-time positions—20 in general education, 30 in student services, six in English language instruction and four in transportation—to meet the needs of an anticipated 600 new students enrolling next school year.

It would also fund compensation increases for non-licensed staff, substitute teachers, 15 new bus drivers and two new initiatives proposed by superintendent Thomas Taylor: a pay-as-you-go investment in major maintenance projects and an increase in school-based allocation.

The $2 million pay-as-you-go investment would help make a dent in the school division's list of major maintenance projects, 41 percent of which are unfunded, Taylor said Tuesday.

The $1.3 million investment in "differentiated school-based funding" is meant to "account for the challenges some of our schools have had," Taylor told the School Board at a work session in January.

Each school in the division receives $165 per student, Taylor told the board. With the increased investment in school-based allocation, all schools would receive additional funding and certain schools that have a higher population of students eligible for free or reduced lunch, students with disabilities, English language leaners or students with disabilities would receive more.

The increased funding would help the schools provide "additional resources in the classrooms" and "reduce the [amount] classroom supplies purchased by parents and teachers," division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said.

The School Board and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint work session Feb. 23 to discuss the School Board's budget request.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board approved, by a 4–3 vote, a motion by vice chair Susan Randall to make masking optional for bus drivers, students on school buses and school employees.

Falmouth representative Sarah Chase, Aquia representative Maya Guy and Griffis-Widewater representative Elizabeth Warner voted against the motion, citing concerns about the item being added to the agenda at the last minute.

Randall moved at the beginning of the meeting to amend the agenda and add the mask item for action.

She said that she called School Board members Tuesday afternoon to talk to them about adding the item to the agenda.

Chase proposed a substitute motion to add the item for discussion instead of action, but it was defeated.

"I would prefer this be on for information rather than action, as I haven't received information about it, so to take action without knowledge is difficult for me," Chase said.

President Joe Biden in January of 2021 signed an executive order requiring that masks be worn on "all forms of public transportation as defined in section 5302 of title 49, United States Code."

According to the referenced section of code, public transportation means "regular, continuing shared-ride surface transportation services that are open to the general public or open to a segment of the general public defined by age, disability, or low income," but does not include "school bus service."

However, following the presidential executive order, the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health order requiring that "persons must wear masks covering the mouth and nose while traveling on conveyances into and within the United States," including school buses.

Stafford and all other local school divisions have required masks to be worn on school buses, citing that order.

As a result of the motion approved Tuesday, masks are optional for Stafford school division staff beginning Feb. 23 and for bus drivers and students on school buses beginning Feb. 24.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.